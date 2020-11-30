eBay Cyber Monday Deals: New and refurbished bargains now live

eBay Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Following on from its Black Friday sale, eBay is back with around round of deals for the Cyber Monday occasion.

Let’s face it, if you weren’t quick off the mark, it was fairly easy to miss several of eBay’s best deals from the last few days, even with our help. This is solely due to the fact that eBay’s prices for hot-tickets items like the Nintendo Switch and Dyson cordless vacuums have been so comparatively low that they were the first port of call for bargain hunters.

Still, eBay’s sale hasn’t let up just yet, with plenty more offers coming in for Cyber Monday. If you do want to be ahead of the curve this time around then it’s highly recommended that you bookmark this page. We’ll be doing all that we can to bring you eBay’s best deals as quickly as possible, so the quicker you can get back to this page, the better.

Jump to the best eBay Cyber Monday deals:

Best eBay Cyber Monday Deals

If you missed out on any of eBay’s Black Friday bangers then don’t worry, there are still plenty of great offers out there, and you can find the best of them right here.

Deal: Get the Fitbit Charge 4 for just £99 (was £129)

Deal: Ghost of Tsushima for just £34.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum for just £189.99 (was £249.99)

Deal: JVC LT-40CF890 Fire TV Edition for just £259 (was £329.99)

Deal: Google Home Refurbished for just £29.95 (£79 RRP)

eBay Cyber Monday: TV Deals

Swapping your old TV for a new one can usually be a costly affair (it’s exactly why we don’t do it that often). When you do make the decision to switch however, the last thing you want is to pay full price – after all, if you can get a juicy saving on your new telly, you could use the extra cash to bag a state of the art soundbar.

Deal: LG 4K TV and Bluetooth Speaker bundle for just £379 (save £139)

Deal: Roku Streambar 4K streaming player and soundbar for just £99.99 (save £30)

Deal: JVC LT-40CF890 Fire TV Edition for just £259 (was £329.99)

eBay Cyber Monday: Gaming Deals

Of course, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X in short supply, don’t expect any deals for the next-gen consoles themselves, but you can expect to see plenty of offers on additional components such as controllers and streaming cameras.

Deal: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 for just £27.99 (was £39.99)

Deal: Xbox Series X|S controller now just £44.99 (save £10)

Deal: Ghost of Tsushima for just £34.99 (was £49.99)

eBay Cyber Monday: Laptop Deals

If you’re hoping to start 2021 off on the right foot, it all begins with having a solid laptop to carry out your work. To that end, here are the best ways to save on your next laptop via eBay.

Deal: Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop for just £1299 (was £1499)

Deal: HP Envy 13.3″ Laptop for just £699 (was £899)

Deal: Acer ChromeBook with laptop carry case and wireless mouse for £329 (was £499)

eBay Cyber Monday: Vacuum cleaners

We’ve all fallen into this trap at some point: your vacuum cleaner isn’t particularly great but it just about gets the job done, so you put up with it and several years later, you’re still putting up with it. Well if you feel like now is the time to make a stand and take the fuss out of one of life’s never-ending chores, then these vacuum cleaner deals are just the ticket.

Deal: Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum for just £189.99 (was £249.99)

Deal: Shark Anti Hair Wrap AZ910UKT Vacuum Cleaner for just £199.99 (was £349.99)

Deal: Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum for just £209.99 (was £299.99)

eBay Cyber Monday: Smart Home

Across both new and refurbished models, eBay has some mightily tempting offers for smart home enthusiasts. Arguably, there has never been a better time to get into setting up a smart home, and at these prices, you won’t have to break the bank in the process either.

Deal: Google Home Refurbished for just £29.95 (£79 RRP)

Deal: Amazon Echo 4th Gen for just £58.99 (was £89.99)

Deal: Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen for just £28.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: Amazon Echo Studio for just £159.99 (was £189.99)

eBay’s Best Refurbished Cyber Monday Deals

At almost any time of year, opting for a refurbished model can save you a wad of money, but on Cyber Monday – you’re looking at a double discount. Given that refurbished products often boast the largest price drops, they have a notoriously short shelf life, but if you can be one of the lucky few who gets in there early, then you’ll be glad you paid attention.

Deal: Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum for just £189.99 (was £249.99)

Deal: Google Home Refurbished for just £29.95 (£79 RRP)

Deal: Shark Anti Hair Wrap AZ910UKT Vacuum Cleaner for just £199.99 (was £349.99)

Deal: Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum for just £209.99 (was £299.99)

Deal: Dyson Hot and Cool Fan/Heater for just £229.99 (was £324.99)

What does ‘refurbished’ mean and is it safe to buy?

A refurbished item is one that may have had a previous fault, but has since been restored to full working condition. There are two types of refurbished items listed on eBay, ‘Manufacturer refurbished’ and ‘Seller refurbished’. If the former is listed, then you’ll know that the product has been refurbished by the manufacturer itself and has been restored to the high level of quality expected said manufacturer.

For the latter, the product has been refurbished by a third party, and while this shouldn’t usually impact on quality, it does mean that the manufacturer has not overseen the process, and so it’s worth double checking the credibility of the seller in question.

