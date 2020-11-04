eBay Black Friday Deals: Best offers on new and refurbished tech

Best eBay Black Friday Deals: Looking to shop with eBay this Black Friday? We’ll be bringing the marketplace’s best deals right here, as they appear.

Ready those wallets people – the shift into November brings two things with it, a noticeable drop in temperature and the long-awaited Black Friday sale. While there isn’t much that we can do about the weather, there’s plenty that we can do about Black Friday, as we’ll be offering comprehensive coverage in the run up to the event and during the sale itself.

When it comes to finding the biggest discounts during Black Friday, eBay is almost always the best bet as the marketplace can offer far more competitive prices than what’s available elsewhere. It might be a tad trickier to nab these offers, due to how quickly they can sell out, but if you stick with us this Black Friday then you won’t miss out.

Trusted Reviews will be keeping this page updated with eBay’s best Black Friday deals, so be sure to bookmark it and avoid missing out as things start to ramp up.

eBay’s Best Early Black Friday Deals

Just because the main event has yet to kick off doesn’t mean that all deals are on hold until the end of November – quite the opposite. Right now, there’s plenty of discounts currently active across eBay’s wares, and we’ve found the best of them.

Deal: Google Home Mini for just £19.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: ASUS GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Card for just £138.15 (use code PRICE8)

Deal: Nvidia Shield TV Pro 4K Streaming Box for just £183.08 (PRICE8)

eBay’s Best Refurbished Black Friday Deals

Compared to other retailers, eBay has a far more extensive catalogue of professionally refurbished items which, while not brand new, do come with a significantly larger discount. If you don’t mind going down the refurbished route then you can expect to save a serious chunk of money in the process, and these early deals prove it.

Deal: Jabra Elite 65t Bluetooth Earbuds for just £58.49 (use code PICK10OFF)

Deal: Dyson V7 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum for just £266.79 (use code PRICE8)

Deal: Google Pixel 4 SIM-free from just £321.99 (use code PRICE8)

What does ‘refurbished’ mean and is it safe to buy?

A refurbished item is one that may have had a previous fault, but has since been restored to full working condition. There are two types of refurbished items listed on eBay, ‘Manufacturer refurbished’ and ‘Seller refurbished’. If the former is listed, then you’ll know that the product has been refurbished by the manufacturer itself and has been restored to the high level of quality expected said manufacturer.

For the latter, the product has been refurbished by a third party, and while this shouldn’t usually impact on quality, it does mean that the manufacturer has not overseen the process, and so it’s worth double checking the credibility of the seller in question.

