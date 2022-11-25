 large image

FIFA 23 gets a massive price cut for Black Friday (and the World Cup)

You can snatch up a download code for FIFA 23 on the Xbox Series X with a 30% discount thanks to Black Friday.

There has never been a better time to start advancing your digital football career, as Amazon is offering up a download code of FIFA 23 on the Xbox Series X with a fantastic 30% discount, bringing the price down from £69.99 to just £48.95. It’s important to note that this is a download code and not a physical copy of the game, so you may want to look elsewhere if you’re hoping to show off your gaming collection in the real world.

If this deal isn’t taking your fancy and you want to see the other Black Friday bargains that are currently available, make sure you check out our best Black Friday deals. We ensure to update this page every time a new fantastic tech deal comes through so you can find the best discounts without any hassle.

FIFA 23 is the latest game in the FIFA series and features HyperMotion2 technology, which allows for a more natural transition between controlling the ball and shooting, making gameplay look more fluid while creating higher-quality animations.

The animations in FIFA 23 are also more varied than the previous entries in the series, which makes the gameplay look more realistic and authentic.

Players can make visible marks on the turf after they slide tackle someone else on a wet day, further adding to the realism of this title. And any fans of Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso will be happy to know that he makes an appearance in the game, as well as the AFC Richmond football team.

And for the first time in EA Sports FIFA history, you can now play as the women’s football teams. These teams feel distinctively different to use, it’s just a shame that you cannot play as the women’s teams in Career Mode, too.

As we can see from looking at the price history for FIFA 23 below, this game has not yet gotten any significant discounts, and we doubt that the price will stay this low over the coming weeks. So if you’re interested in starting up a new football career with some stunning visuals to boot, you may want to snatch this up now before it’s gone.

Keepa FIFA 23
Keepa FIFA 23. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

