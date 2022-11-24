Currys has outdone the competition with this unbelievable Fitbit Versa 3 deal for Black Friday

Currys has undercut the competition with its Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch deal for Black Friday.

We thought Amazon had a great deal on its hands in offering the Fitbit Versa 3 for just £129, which is even better than Fitbit’s own Black Friday price of £129.99.

However, Currys has supplied an even better deal on the same fitness tracking smartwatch, selling the Fitbit Versa 3 for just £119. That’s a reduction of £80.99 on the launch price and £50.99 on the current RRP.

The Versa 3 has technically been superseded in the range by the Fitbit Versa 4, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not a great buy. Indeed, in our Versa 4 review we bemoaned the fact that it “doesn’t really build on the good work Fitbit did with the Versa 3”, and that it even “offers fewer features”.

The Fitbit Versa 3 supplies 6 days of battery life, GPS for run tracking, a sharp 1.58-inch display, and of course Fitbit's usual suite of intuitive fitness-tracking tools.

Save £50.99

Now £119 View Deal

The Fitbit Versa 3 supplies 6 days of battery life, GPS for run tracking, a sharp 1.58-inch display, and of course Fitbit’s usual suite of intuitive fitness-tracking tools.

We have the wearable a 4-star review, and found it to be a huge improvement over the Versa 2. “The Versa 3 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy for under £200,” we said.

“There are very few fitness trackers (or even smartwatches) that can offer the same feature set without presenting a far higher asking price to the consumer.”

This was at the full asking price of £199. At £119, the Fitbit Versa 3 an absolute no-brainer if you’re looking to get fit around Black Friday.

