Blast out your favourite tunes to this Black Friday Marshall Stanmore II deal

In need of a speaker that matches your rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic? The Marshall Stanmore II has hit its lowest price yet in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

You can pick up the powerful Bluetooth speaker for just £189.62 while this offer lasts. That’s £140.37 – or 43% – off its £329.99 RRP.

For more fantastic offers, make sure to check out our best Black Friday deals.

The Stanmore II is a large wireless speaker by Marshall with a hard-hitting sound that feels comfortable at high volumes and is capable of filling rooms of most sizes – making it excellent for parties.

The speaker has a unique look, designed to resemble an old-school Marshall amplifier, so it will feel right at home in any rock fan’s living room. The top panel features a range of analogue controls, and there are more options to fine-tune the sound in the Marshall Bluetooth app.

The Marshall Stanmore II has hit its lowest price yet Amazon has taken 43% off the Marshall Stanmore II for Black Friday, dropping the price of the speaker to just £189.62. That’s its lowest price yet on Amazon and £140 less than its £329.99 RRP. Amazon

Was £329.99

£189.62 View Deal

There’s Bluetooth 5.0 support for wireless streaming, while aptX delivers lossless audio at a 30ft range.

We gave the Marshall Stanmore II 4/5 stars in our review.

“A rock icon in speaker form that doesn’t break a sweat at high volumes,” wrote reviewer Andrew Williams.

“The Marshall Stanmore II is a solid wireless speaker that, if you can find it at its £199 price at least, offers solid performance and a punchy visual presence that you’ll often have to pay more for.”

The main downside to this speaker is a lack of portability. Despite it being a wireless speaker, the Stanmore II is quite large, and you’ll need to plug it into an outlet to power up, making it perfect for jazzing up your living room but not the best for taking it outdoors.

Head to Amazon now to save 43% on this powerful Bluetooth speaker while the offer lasts.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Stanmore II on Amazon. With free Prime delivery, it’s difficult to argue with this Black Friday deal.

Best Black Friday Deals