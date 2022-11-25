Black Friday’s here for coffee lovers with this Sage Barista Express price crash

Looking to upgrade your coffee game in the Black Friday sales? Look no further than the fan favourite Sage Barista Express, which is over £150 off today.

The incredibly popular Sage Barista Express is just £471.99 on Amazon during Black Friday, which is 25% off.

The Sage Barista Express is a super-versatile coffee maker, promising bean-to-cup joe thanks to the precision integrated conical burr grinder that doles out the precise amount of grounds, whether you’re going for a double espresso shot or a smooth latte to savour.

However, if you’re looking to hone your skills as a barista, this is just the start of the customisation options. There’s precise espresso extraction for your preferred notes, and a water pressure system ensures the flavours are drawn out evenly during extraction. Naturally, it has a powerful steam wand for manual microfoam milk texturing that’ll have you performing high-end latte art before you know it.

This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen this versatile machine going for (as you can see from the price-tracking graphic below), but it’s a constant favourite among Amazon shoppers. We haven’t reviewed this model, but it has an average review score of 4.8 out of 5 from more than 3,500 reviews. It’s hard to argue with feedback like that.

And if you still need further tempting, there’s currently a bonus gift pack worth £80 on offer, which is redeemable after purchase. So what do you say? Will you go for better joe?

