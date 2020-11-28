Black Friday Sale: Best Black Friday Deals for Saturday, November 28

Just because the main date in the calendar has come and gone, doesn’t mean that retailers are slowing down as there are tons of deals still available this Saturday in the world of tech.

As we anticipated, retailers have gone the extra mile during this year’s Black Friday sale to provide additional deals throughout the weekend that weren’t previously available throughout yesterday’s bonanza. This is great news for anyone who missed out as the extra day’s wait might just pay off.

Getting you straight to what you need to know about the current state of the Black Friday sales, these are the absolute best deals that are available right now.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deals – Saturday, November 28

Fitbit Sense – Now £269 (was £299.99)

After a disappointing launch with the Versa 2, Fitbit came back strong in 2020 with the stellar Fitbit Sense, which takes a new approach to fitness tracking by paying just as much attention to your mental health. Boasting an EPA sensor for detailed stress tracking, the Fitbit Sense is one of the best wearables out there for keeping your mental health in check, and this is the first time its price has come down from the typical £299.99 RRP.

Deal: Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for just £269 (was £299.99)

Fujifilm X-T200 – Now £479 (was £749)

Here’s one that we can’t believe is happening right now – if Amazon pulled the offer within the next 20 minutes, we’d completely understand. The Fujifilm X-T200 is one of 2020’s best entry-level cameras for amateur photographers and budding vloggers, which is why its strange to see its price so low within the same year of its release. This is a £270 price drop we’re talking about here, so if you’re in the market for a solid camera deal this Black Friday sale – this is it.

Deal: Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera for just £479 (was £749)

iPhone 11 – Unlimited data contract for just £35/month

While the iPhone 12 is certainly a tasty device, last year’s Apple flagship is still one of the best smartphones you can buy, particularly for photography and shooting video on the go. If you’re happy to go with last year’s model then you’re in luck, as Affordable Mobiles has dropped one heck of a deal for the iPhone 11. Packing unlimited data and absolutely no upfront cost, iPhone contracts don’t get much better than this.

Deal: Get an iPhone 11 with unlimited data for £35 a month

The Last of Us Part II – Now £24.99 (Was £49.99)

Ignore the naysayers – The Last of Us Part II is a gem and it can’t be recommended enough if you haven’t already played it. Picking up several years on from the original classic, the sequel follows an older Ellie, who at once is trying to manoeuvre her way into adulthood whilst also coming to terms with the events at the end of her cross-country journey with Joel. It’s violent, tear-jerking and a must-have for any PS4 owner.

Deal: The Last of Us 2 PS4 game (works on PS5) for £24.99 (was £49.99)

Google Home Mini Refurbished – Now £13.95 (lowest price yet)

Who says building a smart home needs to a cost fortune? This superb offer on a refurbished Google Home Mini lets you bag the stylish smart speaker for a measly £13.95. The refurbishment process has been done by Google directly, so you can rest assured to the level of quality available here – it’s just up to you to snag the deal and enjoy all the benefits of having your own personal assistant at home.

Deal: Google Home Refurbished for just £29.95 (original RRP £79)

