Black Friday Bargain: Use this code to get the Pixel 6 for £299

You can get the Pixel 6 for just £299 right now as part of the Currys Black Friday event.

We’ve already run through the British retailer’s phenomenal Pixel 6 Pro deal, achieved by applying the PIXEL100 code at checkout. Guess what? The same code will work with the Pixel 6.

Add the £100 Black Friday saving that this code brings to the fact that Currys has already knocked £200 off the launch price of the Pixel 6, and it means a final price of just £299. That’s £100 less than the RRP of the Pixel 6a, which is a step-down product that only hit shops in July.

Those reservations you’re feeling over the fact that the Pixel 6 is more than a year old, and has been ostensibly replaced by the Pixel 7? Kick those out of the door right now.

The Pixel 6 remains a more than viable buy for a couple of reasons beyond this latest (and greatest) deal. For one thing, the Pixel 7 isn’t all that much of an upgrade. In fact, the main criticism we had of the brilliant Pixel 7 in our 4.5-star review was that its had “few upgrades from the Pixel 6”.

That counts for its chic design, its 90Hz AMOLED display, its excellent camera, and its performance.

For another thing, Google has promised to support the Pixel 6 with at least five years of software updates. It’ll still be relevant long after most other Android phones on the market, in other words.

If you have a £300 budget for your next smartphone, we can’t see a better deal right now than this. Just remember to use that PIXEL100 code at the checkout.

