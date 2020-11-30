Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: Echo, Fire HD Tablets and loads more

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Forget Black Friday, Cyber Monday is here to continue the deals. Here are some of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals, including Echo, Kindle and Fire TV.

We’ve been hard at work, digging out all the best deals and here they are in all their glory, saving you money on phones, Amazon products, headphones, cameras and more.

We’ll be updating this page throughout Cyber Monday so keep refreshing to stay updated with all the best deals. And remember, if you don’t see the deals link you may need to disable an ad-blocker.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

Of course, Amazon doesn’t just discount its own wares for Cyber Monday and there are lots of savings to be had on other products too. Below you’ll find instant cameras, loads of SIM free phones, games and more. If you haven’t got time to track down every deal, then we’ve done all the hard work for you. We’ll be updating this throughout Cyber Monday, so keep checking back for more.

Deal: OnePlus 8 Pro – Save £200, now £699

Deal: Save £20 on the iPhone 12 mini SIM free from Amazon

Deal: Instax SQ1 instant camera for £99

Deal: Bag the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for just £99

Deal: Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch now £149.99, was £279.99 (47% off)

Deal: PS Plus membership (12 months) – Now £37.49

Deal: Jabra Elite 65t wireless buds – Now £79, down from £149.99

Deal: Buy Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera, now £599 – Save £100

Deal: Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera for just £470 (was £749)

Deal: Philips Hue Starter Kit – Now £89.99, was £149.99

Deal: Oppo Find X2 Pro now just £799 (was £999)

Deal: Tile Mate 2020 Bluetooth tracker for just £11.99 (was £19.99)

Deal: Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean now £89.99, was £299.99 (70% saving)

Best Amazon Echo Cyber Monday Deals

The Echo is Amazon’s headline own-brand product and it houses the Alexa smart assistant. It comes in different shapes and sizes and at various prices. It’s very likely they’ll be an Echo device to fit somewhere in your home. The Echo Show, for instance, has a display while the Echo Dot is very small.

Deal: Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) for £28.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: Amazon Echo (4th gen, new model) for £59.99 – £30 (or 33% off)

Deal: Amazon Echo Show 5 for £39.99 (was £79.99)

Deal: Get 2x Echo Show 5s for £69.98 when you use the code ECHOSHOW2PCK at checkout

Deal: Amazon Echo Studio – Save £30, now £159.99

Best Amazon Services Cyber Monday Deals

Amazon has loads of services too, like a Spotify rival and audiobook provider. Below are some deals for these and they’re pretty tempting.

Deal: 3-months free of Amazon Music Unlimited

Deal: Free taste of Audible with free audiobooks this Black Friday

Deal: 50% off for 6-months at Kindle Unlimited (returning users only)

Best Amazon Fire Tablet Cyber Monday Deals

Amazon’s Fire range of tablet covers many different sizes and prices and many of them are on offer. If you’re deep in the Amazon ecosystem, these are great picks for viewing (and reading) on the go.

Deal: Fire HD 8 – Now £54.99 – Was £89.99

Deal: Fire HD 8 Kids – Was £139.99, now just £84.99 (save £55)

Deal: Fire 7 – Just £34.99

Deal: Fire HD 10 – £89.99, down from £149.99

Deal: Fire HD 10 Kids – Down from £149.99, down to £89.99

Best Amazon Kindle Cyber Monday Deals

Oddly, Amazon hasn’t discounted the Kindle Paperwhite for Black Friday or Cyber Monday this year. However, it has chopped lots of money off the cheapest and priciest Kindles.

Deal: Kindle for £49.99 – Save £20

Deal: Kindle Oasis down from £229 to an impressive £169.99

Deal: Kindle Kids Edition – Now £59.99 (was £99.99)

Best Amazon Fire TV Cyber Monday Deals

Want to add some extra smarts to your TV? Then the Fire TV sticks are an ace way to do this. They have access to loads of apps (think Disney Plus, Netflix, BT Sport, YouTube) plus the smarts of Alexa. They come in a few varieties, with the cheaper models focussed on 1080p streaming and the pricier ones packing 4K.

Depending on what TV you have, you should choose accordingly.

Deal: Fire TV Stick Lite £19.99 – Save 33%

Deal: Fire TV Stick – £24.99 – down from £39.99

Deal: Fire TV Stick 4K – £29.99 (save £20)

Deal: Fire TV Cube – £69.99 (was £109.99, save £40)

