Bag a £170 Black Friday saving on Shark’s stylish black and copper cordless vacuum

Looking to update your vacuum cleaner this Black Friday? Look no further than this Amazon best-selling cordless stick vacuum. The Shark IZ300UK has dropped to just £229 in the sale.

If you’ve had your eye on the vacuum cleaner for a while, you’ll know it’d typically set you back a whopping £399. However, for a limited time, you can get the Shark for 43% less and save £170.99.

Keep reading to find out more about this fab deal or leap over to our best Black Friday deals guide to keep up to date with the latest Black Friday offers.

The Shark IZ300UK is a lightweight cordless stick vacuum, with a flexible wand that makes it easy to reach under low-lying furniture such as coffee tables.

Was £399.99

£299 View Deal

The vacuum is capable of cleaning a variety of surfaces from carpets to hard floors. The DuoClean floorhead provides two brush-rolls, with the PowerFins brush-roll agitating dirt in carpets and offering a deeper clean on hard floors.

The Shark comes with a 20cm crevice tool and multi-surface tool, and features an anti-hair wrap feature to remove hair from the brush roll.

It has a run time of up to 60 minutes in its ECO power mode, allowing you to clean up your entire home in under an hour without running out of steam.

As you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the vacuum hit this year. Head over to Amazon to snap up the Sharp IZ300UK with a £170 discount while this offer lasts.

