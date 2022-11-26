 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bag a £170 Black Friday saving on Shark’s stylish black and copper cordless vacuum

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking to update your vacuum cleaner this Black Friday? Look no further than this Amazon best-selling cordless stick vacuum. The Shark IZ300UK has dropped to just £229 in the sale. 

If you’ve had your eye on the vacuum cleaner for a while, you’ll know it’d typically set you back a whopping £399. However, for a limited time, you can get the Shark for 43% less and save £170.99. 

Keep reading to find out more about this fab deal or leap over to our best Black Friday deals guide to keep up to date with the latest Black Friday offers. 

The Shark IZ300UK is a lightweight cordless stick vacuum, with a flexible wand that makes it easy to reach under low-lying furniture such as coffee tables. 

Get a Shark cordless vacuum cleaner for £170 less

Get a Shark cordless vacuum cleaner for £170 less

The Shark IZ300UK cordless stick vacuum cleaner has seen a shockingly good 43% discount in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. You can currently pick up the anti-hair wrap vacuum for just £229 down from £399.99.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399.99
  • £299
View Deal

The vacuum is capable of cleaning a variety of surfaces from carpets to hard floors. The DuoClean floorhead provides two brush-rolls, with the PowerFins brush-roll agitating dirt in carpets and offering a deeper clean on hard floors. 

The Shark comes with a 20cm crevice tool and multi-surface tool, and features an anti-hair wrap feature to remove hair from the brush roll.

It has a run time of up to 60 minutes in its ECO power mode, allowing you to clean up your entire home in under an hour without running out of steam.  

Shark IZ300UK Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Keepa

As you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the vacuum hit this year. Head over to Amazon to snap up the Sharp IZ300UK with a £170 discount while this offer lasts. 

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Simba’s luxurious seven-layer mattress has been discounted for the Black Friday weekend

Simba’s luxurious seven-layer mattress has been discounted for the Black Friday weekend

Hannah Davies 24 seconds ago
This sumptuous KitchenAid ‘Classic’ Mixer deal will fuel your Bake Off fantasies

This sumptuous KitchenAid ‘Classic’ Mixer deal will fuel your Bake Off fantasies

Chris Smith 6 mins ago
This Black Friday deal lets you get mesh Wi-Fi 6 on the cheap

This Black Friday deal lets you get mesh Wi-Fi 6 on the cheap

Reece Bithrey 15 mins ago
Insane NordVPN Black Friday Deal: Protect your web use with the best VPN around

Insane NordVPN Black Friday Deal: Protect your web use with the best VPN around

Chris Smith 52 mins ago
Sky Broadband has plummeted down to £23/month for Black Friday

Sky Broadband has plummeted down to £23/month for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 52 mins ago
The Last of Us Part I has crashed to its lowest price yet thanks to Black Friday

The Last of Us Part I has crashed to its lowest price yet thanks to Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.