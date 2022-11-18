Argos’ Unbeatable PS5 deal gets you a controller and Horizon Forbidden West for £44.98

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your gaming set-up, as Argos is already churning out fantastic deals in the run-up to Black Friday.

This bundle deal is one such example as you can snatch up a Mightnight DualSense controller and the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 game for just £44.98. Argos claims that this is a saving of £30, although when you consider that the DualSense controller usually costs £59.99 alone, it feels like you’re saving a lot more.

If you’ve been on the lookout for other discounted items in the world of tech, then we recommend that you take a look at our round-up of the best Black Friday deals, as we’ve already found some unmissable offers.

The DualSense controller can be paired with a PS5 or PC, with one of its key features being the haptic feedback Sony implemented. This feedback paired with the adaptive triggers introduces a whole new level of immersion and helps to elevate games that support it.

And while you could just snatch up a DualSense controller for £39.99, for only £5 more you can throw in Horizon Forbidden West on the PS5 too.

Snatch up a DualSense controller and Forbidden West for under £50 The run-up to Black Friday has already brought us some incredible discounts, including this bundled DualSense controller and Horizon Forbidden West deal for only £44.98. Argos

Save £30 with this deal

£44.98 for two products View Deal

Forbidden West is the sequel to the groundbreaking Horizon Zero Dawn, boasting even more machines for you to do battle with and a new Monster Hunteresque upgrade system that encourages players to explore every nook and cranny of the game.

We gave Forbidden West four-stars, with our reviewer singling out how good this game looks on the PS5. Loading times were blazingly fast and we only had to wait a few seconds to respawn after death, and the biomes in each section were packed with personality and detail, further drawing you in to this world.

This offer comes to a close at the end of November, but we wouldn’t be too surprised if it was gone well before then, making this the time to strike if you’re looking for an excellent gift for anyone who already owns a PS5.

Check out these other outstanding deals: