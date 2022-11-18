 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Argos’ Unbeatable PS5 deal gets you a controller and Horizon Forbidden West for £44.98

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your gaming set-up, as Argos is already churning out fantastic deals in the run-up to Black Friday.

This bundle deal is one such example as you can snatch up a Mightnight DualSense controller and the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 game for just £44.98. Argos claims that this is a saving of £30, although when you consider that the DualSense controller usually costs £59.99 alone, it feels like you’re saving a lot more.

If you’ve been on the lookout for other discounted items in the world of tech, then we recommend that you take a look at our round-up of the best Black Friday deals, as we’ve already found some unmissable offers.

The DualSense controller can be paired with a PS5 or PC, with one of its key features being the haptic feedback Sony implemented. This feedback paired with the adaptive triggers introduces a whole new level of immersion and helps to elevate games that support it.

And while you could just snatch up a DualSense controller for £39.99, for only £5 more you can throw in Horizon Forbidden West on the PS5 too.

Snatch up a DualSense controller and Forbidden West for under £50

Snatch up a DualSense controller and Forbidden West for under £50

The run-up to Black Friday has already brought us some incredible discounts, including this bundled DualSense controller and Horizon Forbidden West deal for only £44.98.

  • Argos
  • Save £30 with this deal
  • £44.98 for two products
View Deal

Forbidden West is the sequel to the groundbreaking Horizon Zero Dawn, boasting even more machines for you to do battle with and a new Monster Hunteresque upgrade system that encourages players to explore every nook and cranny of the game.

We gave Forbidden West four-stars, with our reviewer singling out how good this game looks on the PS5. Loading times were blazingly fast and we only had to wait a few seconds to respawn after death, and the biomes in each section were packed with personality and detail, further drawing you in to this world.

This offer comes to a close at the end of November, but we wouldn’t be too surprised if it was gone well before then, making this the time to strike if you’re looking for an excellent gift for anyone who already owns a PS5.

Check out these other outstanding deals:

You might like…

Save £350 on the LG Gram 17 laptop this Black Friday

Save £350 on the LG Gram 17 laptop this Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 16 mins ago
Grab an Asus OLED laptop for less than £600 in the Black Friday sale

Grab an Asus OLED laptop for less than £600 in the Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones 50 mins ago
The Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the cheapest tablets around thanks to this deal

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the cheapest tablets around thanks to this deal

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
The Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deal we’ve been waiting for is finally here

The Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deal we’ve been waiting for is finally here

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Amazon slashes £370 off this 5K Apple iMac for Black Friday

Amazon slashes £370 off this 5K Apple iMac for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
The new Echo Dot gets a severe price cut for Black Friday

The new Echo Dot gets a severe price cut for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.