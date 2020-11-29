AMD graphics card available for just £150 in bargain Black Friday deal

The Sapphire RX 580 Pulse Graphics Card was already one of the best budget graphics cards you could buy, but a Black Friday price cut has seen it fall to an even cheaper £149.99 price point.

AMD’s RX 580 GPU may not be as glamorous as the new Radeon RX 6800 graphics card – being restricted to a 1080p performance for the majority of games – but with the Black Friday bargain making the former a whopping £380 cheaper, it’s a very sensible buy for anyone looking to build a gaming PC on a tight budget.

Plus, if you’ve only got a Full HD monitor and aren’t bothered about pushing frame rates beyond 60fps, then the Sapphire RX 580 Pulse Graphics Card should meet all of your gaming needs, even if you want to play modern AAA games.

The Sapphire RX 580 Pulse Graphics Card features 2304 steam processors, boosted clocks speeds up to 1366MHz and 8GB of GDDR5 memory. Requirements include one 8-pin Power Connector, a 500W (or greater) power supply and a PCI Express compliant motherboard with one x16 graphics slot.

When we reviewed the Sapphire RX 580 Pulse Graphics Card back in October 2017, we awarded it with a 4.5/5 rating. Three years is obviously a long time in terms of graphics cards, but we reckon it still holds up as a great budget buy, as long as you’re happy to forgo high-end features such as a stable 4K performance, ray tracing support and more.

You’ll struggle to find a better value graphics card buy at this price range, especially with the £50 saving available with this Black Friday deal, so if you’re looking for the ultimate budget GPU then this may be worth snapping up.

