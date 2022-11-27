Amazon’s sneakily dropped the price of the Lego Sonic the Hedgehog set

We may be past Black Friday but Amazon is still churning out deals on potential stocking stuffers for the upcoming winter holidays.

If you’re still on the lookout for some Black Friday bargains then look no further as we’re still coming across deals left and right. Now, we’ve come across this fantastic offer on a Lego Sonic the Hedgehog set which used to cost £69.99 but in honour of Black Friday has had its price slashed by 43%, bringing the price down to just £40.

This Lego set comes with 1,125 pieces in total making it ideal for any master builders in your life who are looking for their next challenge. Lego recommends this set for those who are 18 and over, although there is nothing stopping you from taking this on with a younger family member who is interested in learning the ins and outs of building block architecture.

This Sonic the Hedgehog Lego set is now 43% off thanks to Black Friday Treat yourself or someone you love to this adorable Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO set just in time for the upcoming winter holidays Amazon

Save 43%

Now £40 View Deal

This Lego set pays tribute to Sonic, allowing players to rebuild the most iconic levels from this franchise, Green Hill Zone, entirely out of tiny bricks. It also comes with a Sonic Minifigure which you can launch using the lever so you can catch rings and escape the Bug and Crabmeat Lego enemies at top speed.

You’re also getting a Dr Eggman Minifigure with this set to give Sonic someone to face, alongside authentic details from the game; build your bridge loop and set up your palm tree to create your perfect Green Hill Zone, and organise your special rings so Sonic can catch them as he runs by.

You also don’t have to stick with Green Hill Zone, as Lego claims that this model can be rearranged to create alternative levels from the game or from your own imagination, giving players more freedom in how they want to play and what worlds they can create.

As we can see from the price history of this product below, Sonic rarely sees a price drop this big and has had barely any reductions in price over the last year, which makes it unlikely that this deal will last any longer than Black Friday weekend. So if you’re thinking of treating yourself or someone else to one of the most iconic Sonic levels in Lego form, you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone for good.

Keepa Lego Sonic the Hedgehog. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

