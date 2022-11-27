 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s sneakily dropped the price of the Lego Sonic the Hedgehog set

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

We may be past Black Friday but Amazon is still churning out deals on potential stocking stuffers for the upcoming winter holidays.

If you’re still on the lookout for some Black Friday bargains then look no further as we’re still coming across deals left and right. Now, we’ve come across this fantastic offer on a Lego Sonic the Hedgehog set which used to cost £69.99 but in honour of Black Friday has had its price slashed by 43%, bringing the price down to just £40.

And if you’re still bargain hunting then we recommend checking out our best Black Friday deals roundup, which we will keep updating over the next few days until all the deals have run dry, so you’re the first to know about all the best offers on the market.

This Lego set comes with 1,125 pieces in total making it ideal for any master builders in your life who are looking for their next challenge. Lego recommends this set for those who are 18 and over, although there is nothing stopping you from taking this on with a younger family member who is interested in learning the ins and outs of building block architecture.

This Sonic the Hedgehog Lego set is now 43% off thanks to Black Friday

This Sonic the Hedgehog Lego set is now 43% off thanks to Black Friday

Treat yourself or someone you love to this adorable Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO set just in time for the upcoming winter holidays

  • Amazon
  • Save 43%
  • Now £40
View Deal

This Lego set pays tribute to Sonic, allowing players to rebuild the most iconic levels from this franchise, Green Hill Zone, entirely out of tiny bricks. It also comes with a Sonic Minifigure which you can launch using the lever so you can catch rings and escape the Bug and Crabmeat Lego enemies at top speed.

You’re also getting a Dr Eggman Minifigure with this set to give Sonic someone to face, alongside authentic details from the game; build your bridge loop and set up your palm tree to create your perfect Green Hill Zone, and organise your special rings so Sonic can catch them as he runs by.

You also don’t have to stick with Green Hill Zone, as Lego claims that this model can be rearranged to create alternative levels from the game or from your own imagination, giving players more freedom in how they want to play and what worlds they can create.

As we can see from the price history of this product below, Sonic rarely sees a price drop this big and has had barely any reductions in price over the last year, which makes it unlikely that this deal will last any longer than Black Friday weekend. So if you’re thinking of treating yourself or someone else to one of the most iconic Sonic levels in Lego form, you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone for good.

Keepa Lego Sonic the Hedgehog
Keepa Lego Sonic the Hedgehog. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

Chris Smith 4 mins ago
Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Kob Monney 8 mins ago
This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

Hannah Davies 14 mins ago
The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

Peter Phelps 17 mins ago
Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 25 mins ago
Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Reece Bithrey 43 mins ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.