Amazon’s knocked over £100 off the Powerbeats Pro for Black Friday

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Are you a fitness freak? Well this Black Friday deal is specifically for you if you’re in need of an audio companion for your workouts.

Over at Amazon the Beats Powerbeats Pro have received a hefty chunk off its asking price, with over £100 docked off for a current price of £169.

That’s a healthy saving of £100.95. For more of the best Black Friday deals, have a look at our page tracking all the latest discounts.

Amazon’s docked over £100 off the Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro have had a whopping £100 knocked off their RRP for Black Friday

The Powerbeats Pro are true wireless earphones that have been much imitated since they launched in 2019. There are a sporty pair of wireless earphones with an IPX4 rating to guard them against sweat and water damage during workouts.

The design is different from most true wireless, using a hook design that fits over the ear to ensure they don’t fall out during more rigorous activities. With actual buttons instead of touch controls, the Powerbeats Pro are a pair of earphones where it’s easy to change the track that’s playing as well nudge the volume up and down.

There aren’t many features to speak of with a wear sensor to ensure that when they’re taken off music stops (and restarts when placed back on). Battery life is 24 hours in total with nine hours per earbud, and a five-minute quick charge provides another 90 minutes of playback. With Bluetooth connectivity they can connect to any device (Apple or Android), though like virtually all Apple headphones, they’ll work best when paired to an iOS device.

When we reviewed these headphones, we found their sound quality to be very good. There was less of the boominess to the bass frequencies that afflicted older Beats headphones, and they have some more bite and energy to the mid-range and treble frequencies which gives them good clarity and definition. While they’re not intended to be audiophile headphones, for those who like an energetic performance to accompany their workout sessions, the Powerbeats Pro offer an enjoyable sound.

This isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen the Powerbeats Pro in 2022, but in light of what looks like a recent price increase then the saving of £100 is not one to be sniffed out.

Best Black Friday Deals

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

