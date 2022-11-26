Amazon’s got a secret iPhone 14 Plus Black Friday deal that’s easy to miss

If you’ve been looking to upgrade to a new iPhone this year, look no further than this fantastic iPhone 14 Plus deal on Amazon.

Black Friday may have come and gone but there are still some incredible deals to be looking out for, and we’ve managed to spot one on the elusive iPhone 14 Series. Despite the lack of a visible discount, the 128GB iPhone 14 Plus is now on sale with a £20 discount, bringing down it down from the original price of £949 to just £929.

The iPhone 14 Plus is the second phone in the iPhone 14 Series lineup, boasting a 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 2778 x 1284 resolution, ensuring sharp and vibrant colours on screen.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes with the A15 Bionic chip, and while we have not reviewed this model specifically, in our review of the A15-powered iPhone 14 we thought that performed very well with no instances of lagging or stalling.

Apple has also updated its operating system, so the iPhone 14 Plus now comes with iOS 16 preinstalled, meaning you can take advantage of all the latest features including the ability to add widgets to your Lock Screen and create multiple Home Screens for different occasions.

As we all know Apple offers some of the best smartphone cameras on the market; the iPhone 14 Plus packs a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The technology has been improved to include features like Photonic Engine which revamps the iPhone’s image processing to help enhance photos taken in low lighting conditions, and Smart HDR 4, which should improve contrast and colour within any given photo.

Apple is very strict about its deals during Black Friday and it’s likely that we won’t see another discounted iPhone 14 Series phone over the weekend, so you will want to jump on this now if you’re interested in a sweet discount on the iPhone 14 Plus as we can’t promise that it will last too long.

