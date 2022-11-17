Argos undercuts Google with phenomenal Nest Wi-Fi Router deal

Argos is offering an insane discount on the Google Nest Wi-Fi Router, to the point that it actually undercuts Google’s own Black Friday deal by some margin.

Over on Argos right now you’ll find a deal that sees the Google Nest Wi-Fi Router selling for just £38.99. That’s a massive saving of more than half price on an RRP of £89.99.

Compare that with Google’s own Black Friday deal on the same product, and it’s even more impressive. Google is selling the Nest Wi-Fi Router for £79, which is a saving of £70. Still great, but not in Argos’ league.

Get more than half off on the Google Nest Wi-Fi Router Argos is currently offering a huge saving on the Google Nest Wi-Fi Router, offering a cheap way to improve your broadband set-up. Argos

Less than half price

Now £38.99 View Deal

If you find yourself struggling with the dodgy Wi-Fi router supplied with your broadband deal, or just want to expand the effective range of your Wi-Fi signal it’s well worth claiming this 73% saving on the Nest Wi-Fi Router.

We awarded the Google Nest Wi-Fi system 4 stars in our 2019 review, calling it “a simple way to ensure even wireless coverage throughout your home”. Invest in some of the additional points and you won’t just increase your coverage, you’ll also have an additional smart speaker with Google Assistant built in.

Google’s router is also notable for offering one of the simplest set-up and control procedures in the business. Anyone who’s ever had to delve into the settings of their router will know how valuable this is.

To top it all off, the Google Nest Wi-Fi router is actually nice to look at, eschewing the usual plastic picture frame vibe in favour of an Ikea table lamp one.

Check out these other outstanding deals: