Amazon slices £100 off the Sonos Move for Cyber Monday

Sonos deals have been some of the highlights of the Black Friday shopping weekend, but this is the first time we’ve seen a tasty saving on the excellent Sonos Move.

This large, but still very portable, speaker has now been reduced by £100 for Cyber Monday – that means it is £299, rather than £399.

The Move rarely drops this low in price, and the last time we saw it drop below £300 on Amazon was Black Friday last year. So if you’ve been eyeing this speaker then this might be your only chance for a while.

If this deal isn't for you, we've got a load of other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals rounded up that might take your fancy.

  • Amazon
  • Save £100
  • Now £299
View Deal

The Move is the larger of the two portable speakers Sonos sells, pumping up far louder sound than the dinky Roam. It features both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and streaming audio and can become part of a traditional Sonos setup when it’s plugged in.

Sonos claims around 10 hours of battery on a single charge, there’s USB-C for recharge and Alexa is built-in for some voice commands. AirPlay 2 is supported, plus it’s weatherproof and drop-resistant too.

We reviewed the speaker shortly after release, praising the ‘big, powerful sound’, and the ‘confident bass performance’. We rounded the review off by saying, “The Sonos Move is an excellent first Bluetooth speaker from the company. It does stretch the definition of a “portable” speaker, but has all the features you’d expect from Sonos, including fine sound.”

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

