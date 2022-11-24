 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Amazon slashes over £90 off this Nintendo Switch for Black Friday

This incredible Nintendo Switch bundle comes with two games included as well as a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.

We’re edging into December which means that you may want to start thinking about buying presents in the run-up to the winter holidays.

Thankfully, we’ve made your job a lot easier, as we’ve come across this fantastic deal on the Nintendo Switch, which comes with two games as well as a three-month membership for Nintendo Switch Online, all for just £277.99. So not only is that a saving of £93.99 overall, but it also works out as £15 cheaper than buying all these products separately.

If this deal isn’t to your liking then don’t worry, as we’ve been diligently cataloguing all the best Black Friday deals we’ve come across so far, all to make your shopping spree a little easier.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming consoles on the market. It can be used as a handheld device so you can game on the go, with the option of hooking it up to a TV or monitor with the included dock so you can game with friends.

This Nintendo Switch bundle includes two games for under £300

It’s the perfect time to try out a Switch console for the first time, as this fantastic Nintendo Switch bundle comes with two games and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

  • Save £93.99 with this deal
  • Now £277.99
But you’re not just getting a Nintendo Switch with this deal, you’re also getting Just Dance 2023 as well as a downloadable code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. While we haven’t had the chance to review Just Dance, we know that it’s a perfect game to keep the family entertained, with plenty of modes and songs to keep you dancing well into the New Year.

We gave Mario Kart 8 Deluxe an unbeatable 5-star review and it is a mainstay in our Best Switch Games list, proving how well-loved this game really is. Like Just Dance, this game will amuse and delight your family, with the option to play with up to four people and myriad characters to choose from, from the iconic Mario himself all the way to niche favourites like King Boo.

And since you’re also getting a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online, you can dip into nostalgic NES classics like Yoshi as well as SNES games like The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, giving you access to some of Nintendo’s most quintessential titles.

Since this is a bundle deal we imagine that it will sell out quick, especially since it includes highly rated tiles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. So, if you’ve been looking for an excuse to try out the Switch before the winter holidays kick into gear, you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone forever.

