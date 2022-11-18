 large image

Amazon slashes £370 off this 5K Apple iMac for Black Friday

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Apple’s 5K iMac has seen a whopping £370 slashed off the price as part of Black Friday.

While Apple’s all-in-one desktop PC was originally priced at £1799, it has now been reduced to a far more affordable £1429 price point. That’s an incredibly good value price considering the specs, such as a 5K display and an i5 Intel Core desktop processor.

Not fussed about this deal? Don’t worry, as there are plenty of more bargains available in our early Black Friday Deals roundup. Our team of experts are keeping an eye out for the very best deals, making sure to pick out high-quality gadgets on sale.

The 4K Apple iMac on offer is the 2020 edition, and so is admittedly not the latest model. That said, the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor inside is still easily powerful enough to speed through productivity tasks.

The 5K iMac has seen a huge £370 discount in the early Black Friday sale.

The AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics chip means it’s also able to take on more creative workloads such as photo- and video-editing. You’re not going to get the same level of graphical performance as an iMac Pro, but it’s still a great option for entry-level creators.

The 27-inch 5K display is also capable of bright and bold colours, making the likes of photos and videos shine on the iMac.

We reviewed the iMac 2020 back when it first launched, giving it a 4.5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict we said: “The iMac 2020 is a fantastic machine. It’s versatile, customisable and suitable for everyone from home workers looking for an all-in-one solution to professionals put off by the iMac Pro eyewatering price.”

While we also think the iMac 2021 is a great option (available for £1149) the 27-inch iMac is a great alternative at its new price, especially for those who’d prefer the larger 27-inch display.

Apple iMac 2020 price history on Amazon

