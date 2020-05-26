If you’re on the hunt for a smartphone with a whole bunch of high-end specs and features but don’t want to spend bug-bucks on flagships devices then the Realme X3 Superzoom might be hard to ignore.

Launching in Europe before the brand’s usual home of India, the Realme X3 brings features normally reserved for phones pushing £1000 down to the mid-range. There’s a periscope lens, for example, and a screen that matches the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra when it comes to refresh rate. For a starting price of £469 there’s certainly a lot to get excited about.

As the Superzoom moniker suggests, Realme is focussing a lot on the periscope camera here. This is a feature we’ve seen on the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro and it lets you get far closer to your subject without resorting to digital zoom and cropping. You can shoot through this 5x lens at 8MP, but there’s also a main 64-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel macro and 8-megapixel ultrawide. We can’t say we’re fans of these 2-megapixel macro cameras, however the rest of the array sounds promising.

On the front of the phone you’ve got a large 6.6-inch 1080p LCD panel, with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. There’s also a cutout in the top corner that houses the 32-megapixel selfie camera. The display isn’t completely edge-to-edge, but the bezel is still fairly minimal.

Other features include 30w charging over USB-C, a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There’s no 5G support though, which might be something of a disappointment for a few. However, considering the price and that it has a processor that was Qualcomm’s flagship at the end of 2019 we’re not going to complain.

The Realme X3 will go on sale first in the UK and Spain from June 4 and you can pre-order it in either white or blue from today (May 26). It’ll set you back £469 for the only 12GB RAM/256GB storage option.

