Netflix is taking the fight to all-new streaming rival, Disney Plus, with the announcement that the platform will soon begin streaming 21 Studio Ghibli animations.

The Academy Award winning Japanese animators have previously had distribution deals with Disney, making this a real coup for Netflix in the on-going ‘streaming wars’.

There is a caveat, however, Netflix will not stream the Studio Ghibli films in the US, Canada, or Japan. The films will be available in 28 languages via subtitles, and 20 via dubbing.

American fans of Studio Ghibli will have to wait until May, when HBO Max is expected to launch. HBO struck a deal meaning that US audiences will be able to enjoy Ghibli films on its platform, rather than Netflix.

Director of Original Animation at Netflix, Aram Yacoubian, said: “This is a dream come true for Netflix and millions of our members. Studio Ghibli’s animated films are legendary and have enthralled fans around the world for over 35 years. We’re excited to make them available in more languages across Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia – so that more people can enjoy this whimsical and wonderful world of animation.”

An undoubted highlight of the collection is Spirited Away. In 2003, the coming-of-age fantasy won ‘Best Animated Feature’ at the 75th Academy Awards, and has plenty of other accolades to shout about too.

Producer Toshio Suzuki from Studio Ghibli said: “In this day and age, there are various great ways a film can reach audiences. We’ve listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue. We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience.”

So, which films will be included? And when will they be available?

From the 1st of February:

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

From the 1st of March:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

From the 1st of April:

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

