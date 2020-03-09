GeForce Now dealt another blow as 2K Games abandons ship

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for GeForce Now, as another publisher has withdrawn its games from Nvidia’s technically excellent streaming service.

On Friday, 2K Games followed in the footsteps of Activision Blizzard and Bethesda by pulling its games from the service. The post on the official Nvidia forums gave precious little in the way of details, other than that it was “per publisher request”.

“We are working with 2K Games to re-enable their games in the future,” the post concluded.

What this means in practice is the loss of an additional 20 games from the service. The full list is available here, but it includes entries in the Bioshock, Borderlands, NBA 2K, WWE 2K, Civilization and XCOM series.

Although this isn’t Nvidia’s fault – the post is quite clear that this is a publisher request – the move has seen a lot of anger on the company’s own forums, with a number of members spitting tacks that they’ve spent money on games with the specific intent of playing them via GeForce Now.

“90% of the games that I bought especially for GFN are deleted now I don’t have my own pc,” wrote one user. “What am I going to do with the games now? I cannot return them.”

Unlike other streaming platforms like Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now doesn’t sell games itself, letting consumers buy titles through Steam or the Epic Store and then play them via the GeForce Now launcher. While this has its advantages – many players will have ready-made libraries ready to go – the big disadvantage is now painfully clear: you can only play these games with the publisher’s consent, and publishers have proven quite happy to pull their titles without warning.

To be entirely fair to Nvidia, the company warned that this could happen. A blog post published less than three weeks ago said that “as we approach a paid service, some publishers may choose to remove games before the trial period ends.”

