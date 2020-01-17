Apple signs Hollywood’s funniest woman to exclusive deal

During her fictional stint as Vice President and short stint in the top job, the character Selina Meyer was not averse to accepting cash from the highest bidder. Now the actress who played the scruple-less ex-Veep has somewhat followed suit.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who also played a major role in the timeless sitcom Seinfeld, has signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with the Apple TV Plus streaming service. The multi-year deal will see Louis-Dreyfus star and produce original series for the Apple streaming service, with a view to bringing her critical acclaim to Apple’s fledgling platform.

“I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple,” she said (via Deadline). “Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods.”

The projects she’ll be involved in, are yet to be determined, but the presence of one of the funniest women in Hollywood (basically, a far funnier version of Tina Fey) will add to the credibility of Apple’s service.

Apple is looking to boost the acclaim of its original content, in an environment where Netflix is cleaning up in award seasons. So far Apple TV Plus has been nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe awards for The Morning Show, but it’s clear the company has its sight set on the big prizes.

