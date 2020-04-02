Forget Black Friday – crack the spine on this Kindle deal seeing the 2019 model fall to an even cheaper price of £49.99.

With a lot of free time on our hands all of a sudden, it may be about time to get around to that TBR (To Be Read) pile. What better excuse is there then to finally buy a Kindle? Especially now Amazon has brought it down to the lowest price we’ve seen it, shaving a tidy £20 off its RRP.

Usually setting you back £69.99, you can now purchase the Kindle for just £49.99 and receive it within less than a week with Amazon’s altered fast delivery options.

Whilst I stand by the opinion that nothing will ever come close to the art of cracking open a physical book, feeling the textured pages and being able to actually see your progress as you read, it can’t be denied that a Kindle is a great gadget that offers a comfortable and more convenient way to squeeze more reading into your life.

Compact in design and easily held in just one hand, the new Kindle is Amazon’s most affordable offering in its e-reader range, offering a 6-inch display with a glare-free quality and resolution of 167 ppi. This offers a like-paper screen and avoids the need to squint in direct sunlight.

The latest model also features a built-in front light, allowing you to adjust and read late into the night, without the need for switching on the lights.

Of course, at a cheaper price point than the likes of the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis, the regular Kindle does miss out on features like being waterproof, larger storage capacity and having a higher screen quality.

That said, with in-built Audible compatibility via any pair of Bluetooth headphones, 4GB of storage, and a battery life that is sure to see you through a week or two, the entry-level Kindle is more than deserving, awarded a 9 out of 10 rating by Trusted Reviews.

Now with £20 knocked off, there’s no better time to dive into all those books you’ve been intending to read.

