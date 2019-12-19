As if the beautiful Explorist HR smartwatch from Fossil didn’t already sell itself, Amazon has now reduced it by more than half its price.

The Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch has now had a ridiculous £129.01 lobbed off its RRP, making this a solid buy, regardless of whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else.

Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Deal Fossil FTW4018 Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch ,Black The perfect hybrid, Fossil builds a beautiful, classic-feel watch with all the exciting properties of a smartwatch, including a heart rate monitor, activity tracking and a swimproof rating.

A purchase sure to inspire meeting any 2020 fitness goals you might have in the pipeline, the Fossil Gen 4 usually retails at a hefty £249. Now reduced to £119.99, this is a massive 52% discount that makes it too good not to snap up. Best of all, in stock right now you can order it to arrive right on time for that special under the tree Christmas parcel.

Bringing together the sleekness of a more traditional watch face, the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR packs fantastic smartwatch characteristics that make it one of the most stylish wearables on the market without the need to sacrifice style for tech features.

With a 45mm circular touchscreen, the Fossil Gen 4 shows off a vibrant screen that can take you through a number of watch faces, from digital to more classic analogue designs. Of course, it also offers a way to gather insights into your daily activity, including tracking heart rate, particular exercises like running and yoga, as well as allowing you to control the music playing straight from your wrist.

As a smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 4 is also able to alert you to incoming notifications including texts and calls. Better still, it comes with its own built-in GPS, meaning when you go for a run you don’t have to take the bulk of your smartphone with you. It’s also swimproof, allowing you to wear it just about anywhere, even in the pool.

Powered by Wear OS, you can use the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR as a companion to both Android and iOS smartphones.

With a huge 52% off, this is a great time to pick up the discounted Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR, the perfect choice for someone not ready to part with a more traditional looking watch.

