There’s been a phenomenal £113 price slash on Apple’s 2019 iPad

Get the latest iPad from Apple at a discounted price of £235.96 with the eBay discount code PAID20.

We’re in the final throes of eBay’s fantastic 20% off offer with the discount code PAID20 expiring at midnight on February 28th. What better way to make the most of it than this incredible reduction on the 2019 iPad?

Loaded with 32GB of storage and still available in Gold and Silver via Hi-Tech Electronics eBay store, Apple’s latest model of iPad would usually set you back £349. Listed at a discounted rate of £294.95, when quoting PAID20 at the checkout, you can shave off a further £58.99, taking it down to £235.96 and saving a hefty £113.04.

The most recent of Apple’s iPad range to be released, the 2019 iteration of the (these days) less than bog-standard iPad comes boxed with the brand new iPadOS software, bringing a new wave of multi-tasking to the tablet device with swish new controls to keep you on track.

Stunning with a glorious, larger 10.2-inch design, the screen packs a vivid and punchy Retina display, perfect for its new upgraded capabilities. Now compatible with the Smart keyboard, the 2019 iPad also works beautifully with the original Apple Pencil, too.

These upgrades allow you to be even more versatile in the way that you use the iPad, able to function as a secondary laptop or a more extravagant notebook with the ability to produce some truly beautiful doodles – with a bunch of new apps built to utilise iPadOS to boot.

Packing the A10 Fusion chip, the seventh generation of iPad performs fluidly, able to execute tasks with ease. Gaming is possible, able to reap the benefits of Apple Arcade, as well as setting up your iPad for a good old binge, impressing with its stereo system and a year of Apple TV Plus for free.

Whether you’re editing, doodling or writing, the 10.2-inch display and iPadOS multi-tasking capabilities make the 2019 iPad a dream and, at this price, it just gets even better.

Make sure to use the discount code PAID20 at the checkout and bring the seventh gen iPad down to £235.96 before the deal ends tomorrow.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…