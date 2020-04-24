The 64GB Oculus Go VR Headset is back down to its lowest price yet

Step into another dimension with the Oculus Go VR Headset back down to its lowest ever price on Amazon.

What better way to escape the realities of the scary world out there by diving into the surreal escapism of VR? And given that some VR headsets can set you back upwards of and eye-watering £600 – an absurd asking price for most people – why not opt for the more affordable, yet no less impressive Oculus Go – especially when the 64GB model (which we highly recommend for storing a solid variety of VR content) has been reduced to its cheapest price yet?

Saving nearly a quarter of its price, the 64GB Oculus Go VR Headset usually retails at £249. Now down to £189, make the most of this exceptionally low price on the all-in-one VR, now even cheaper than the RRP of the 32GB model at £199.

Bringing affordability to the world of Virtual Reality, the Oculus Go also does away with wires, ridding headset wearers of the feeling of being tied down – or attached to a computer – with this all-in-one, self-contained wireless set-up. The Oculus Go powers all on its own with no need to either be connected to a PC or mains, hosting its very own battery.

Promising “crystal clear, HD optics, integrated spatial audio, and optimised graphics”, the Oculus Go also comes with an intuitive controller, allowing you to take the reins on the worlds you step into, as well as being able to search for TV shows or films you’d like to watch in a VR cinema.

With thousands of apps to download via the Oculus Store, there’s a ton of stellar VR games including Thumper and Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes. Alternatively, if you’re more interested in watching VR content, then you can choose between YouTube VR, Netflix VR and more.

With fairly solid ergonomics, we found the headset to be both comfortable and stable, which is a pretty key factor to consider if you’re buckling in to watch an entire film on the headset, but speaking from experience – short form content is where VR shines.

In terms of specs, of course it doesn’t live up to some of the other VR headsets out there. However, you’ll then have to consider purchasing a powerful, expensive computer, on top of a more premium priced headset. With the Snapdragon 821 and resolutions of 2560 x 1440. Its refresh rate sits at 72Hz, with most games running at 60Hz, giving the Oculus Go room to impress, with an LCD display to boot.

Still not sure? In our 4/5 review, we concluded, “There’s a very solid foundation here for a great VR experience, with good motion tracking and a decent screen, but the Oculus Go doesn’t quite have itself a killer app at launch.”

With £60 shaved off its RRP, this is a fantastic and affordable entry-level VR headset that will certainly impress newbies to VR, especially at £189.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes.