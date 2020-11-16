Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ price has plummeted for a limited time

Now going for its lowest price yet since release, you can grab a physical copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars for just £37.59 when you use the code PURCHASE20 at the checkout.

Bringing together three classic Mario titles into one bundle, 3D All-Stars is one of 2020’s must-have games for the Nintendo Switch, but its digital release (for whatever reason) has a cut off point of March 31 2021. As a result, physical copies of the game have become increasingly sought after, but the price has rarely dropped until now.

If you look elsewhere, you’ll notice that 3D All-Stars has an RRP of £49.99 (which is a bit much if you ask us for three retro titles). Given that this is the best deal available for the collection right now however, it’s also flying off the virtual shelves so it’s best not to wait around if you want to nab it for yourself.

Just in case you’ve been living in a cave for the last several months, and we don’t blame you, Super Mario 3D All-Stars brings Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy to the Switch.

If you’ve yet to experience any of these titles before then you’re in for a treat, and this Switch port is one of the best ways to enjoy them (not the least because you can finally take them on the go). With a high four-star rating and being officially declared a Trusted Reviews Recommended product, our Games Editor, Jade King, thoroughly enjoyed her time with the game:

“Super Mario 3D All-Stars marks the long-awaited arrival of some stone cold classics on Nintendo Switch, even if it doesn’t always give them the esteemed treatment they deserve to truly shine in the modern era. All of these games are worth playing whether you’re a curious newcomer or a seasoned veteran, and the improved visuals and performance arguably make them stronger than ever.”

The code PURCHASE20 is only available until Thursday, so be sure to use the code before then to nab Super Mario 3D All-Stars at the lowest price it’s been yet.

