PS4 DualShock Deal: Bag an extra controller for just £34.99

The PS4 DualShock controller has been reduced to £34.99 on Currys PC World when you use the code GAMINGFREEDEL at checkout.

What’s more, this discount applies to a great range of colour options for the PS4 controller, including Midnight Blue, Gold, Black, White, Green Camo and Red.

Deal: PS4 DualShock controller for just £34.99 (use code GAMINGFREEDEL)

Whether you want to replace your existing PS4 controller or double up for some couch multiplayer, this new Currys PC World deal will save you a few bucks compared to the original £40 retail price.

The PS4 DualShock controller also works with a gaming PC, while offering support to cloud streaming services such as Google Stadia and GeForce Now too.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

Sony has also confirmed the PS4 DualShock controller will be compatible with the upcoming PS5 console, but only when playing through your back catalogue of PS4 games. That mean you’ll need the new PS5 DualSense pad if you want to play PS5 games, even for multiplayer.

Still, if you’re planning on playing the likes of FIFA 21 with your friends on the PS4, it’s very handy to have spare controller available. We reckon the Midnight Blue and White colour options look a lot better than the default black too.

Deal: PS4 DualShock controller for just £34.99 (use code GAMINGFREEDEL)

And if you don’t fancy this PlayStation 4 DualShock deal, then why not check out our Best Prime Day PS4 Deals hub, where there are discounts for the likes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered and Final Fantasy VII Remake?

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…