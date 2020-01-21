AO’s clearance sale brings you another budget friendly deal, bagging you the 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad S145 with a chunky £200 off its RRP.

A great machine that offers versatility to meet your needs, the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 in black will usually set you back a fairly pricey £599.

Lenovo Ideapad S145 Deal Lenovo ideapad S145-14IWL 14" Laptop - Black Loaded with 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and the Intel Core i5 processor, expect a competent and speedy performance that allows for multi-tasking across word processing, browsing and streaming on its 14" anti-glare LCD HD screen.

Ending tonight, if you act fast, though, you can pick up this laptop from Lenovo for just £399, a whole £200 off its original price point and a pretty staggering saving.

A fairly mid-range laptop, the Lenovo Ideapad 14-inch S145 packs some great specs that make this a great all-rounder for more basic, but still heavy usage. Whilst it may not be your first choice for large, demanding media editing tasks, it’ll be a dab hand at word processing, browsing, streaming and connectivity.

Loaded with the Intel Core i5 processor with the assistance of 8GB of RAM, the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 will comfortably load multiple programs and shift seamlessly from one task to another without so much as a stutter.

Its 512GB SSD offers lots of space for all your digital files, as well as helping to speedily boot up your laptop and apps once you’re up and running.

Always handy to stay near a power port, the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 has a battery life of just five hours, meaning you’ll have to plug in pretty swiftly if you’re in it for the long haul – or, you know, an eight hour working day, anyway.

Its 14-inch screen offers thin bezels for a more immersive experience when streaming, producing a HD quality on its anti-glare LCD display.

Loaded with an abundance of connectivity options, the Lenovo Ideapad S145 offers three USB ports, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack and a SD memory card slot, making transferring files and plugging in devices incredibly straight forward.

Ready and raring to go with Windows 10, this is a fantastic laptop that, for many, will comply with standard day-to-day tasks but with a touch more reliability in terms of overall power and storage.

With £200 off its usual asking price then, this AO clearance sale steal is a given. Just make sure you checkout before midnight when the clearance is scheduled to end.

