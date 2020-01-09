As part of its January Sale, Currys PC World has put together an incredible smart home bundle, getting you the fantastic Lenovo Smart Clock and Google Nest Mini for just £49.99 (down from £113.99).

Over Black Friday, the Lenovo Smart Clock dropped to £39.99 – it’s lowest price yet and an absolute steal – but if you missed that offer, this is by far the next best thing, getting you the newly released Google Nest Mini alongside it for a fraction of its original price.

Fantastic Smart Home Bundle Lenovo Smart Clock & Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Bundle Getting you two fantastic smart speakers for under £50, this incredible bundle from Currys PC World is just the ticket for anyone building their first smart home infrastructure.

If you’ve yet to set up any smart home devices, then this bundle is just the ticket to get you started, giving you multi-room access from the get-go. With two smart speakers in tow, you’ll be able to play music simultaneously, ensuring you never miss a beat as you walk through your home.

Plus, if you get around to installing smart home products like Philips Hue light bulbs for example, you’ll be able to control aspects of your home with nothing more than the sound of your voice.

Back to the products at hand – the Lenovo Smart Clock is the company’s first smart speaker designed to replace a traditional bedside clock. Despite taking up minimal space, the Smart Clock’s 4-inch touchscreen is easy to read with superb viewing angle.

The Nest Mini on the other hand retains the same sleek design of the Home Mini, but improves on every other feature. Where it really counts however, there’s a noticeable improvement in sound quality, with the Nest Mini boasting roughly 40% stronger bass over its predecessor.

Even if you have an existing smart home ecosystem, being able to bag two top-notch smart speakers at a seriously reduced price – and with a saving of £64.99 – is just too good of an offer to miss.

Did we also mention that both speakers come with a two-year warranty? Time to start living the easy life with this incredible bundle from the Currys PC World January Sale.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…