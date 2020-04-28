Forget the iPhone SE, the iPhone 7 just had a major price drop

This iPhone 7 4GB EE contract deal will set you back just £16 a month, making it one of the most affordable contracts we’ve ever seen for Apple’s established device.

With the unveiling of Apple’s second version of the affordable iPhone SE, it’s hardly surprising that we’ve seen prices once again plummet on older iPhone models. This is what has happened in particular with this Fonehouse contract offer on the iPhone 7, setting you back just £16 a month for 4GB of data once you claim £168 in cashback.

The EE tariff also includes unlimited minutes and texts, with no upfront costs, making this an excellent contract deal if you’re looking to buy for your children, or you simply don’t need lots of data or the most up-to-date smartphone.

Released back at the end of 2016, it’s worth noting that the iPhone 7 offers much the same blueprint as the new iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch screen, thick bezels and the Touch ID equipped ‘Home’ button, so if you were a fan of that design, it may be worth saving a few quid with this iPhone 7 contract.

A controversial handset in its time, the iPhone 7 was actually the first of Apple’s flagships to forgo the beloved 3.5mm headphone check. In today’s context, with so many excellent wireless headphones and earbuds available, this is perhaps a far less mourned feature compared to 2016. Plus, the iPhone 7 does come boxed with a pair of Lightning Earpods and an adaptor for your other wired headphones.

In terms of its camera, you’ll find the 7MP front facing camera, with the back hosting a single sensor 12MP. In terms of its upgrades from its predecessor, the iPhone 6S, it sees a new six-optic lens with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and a wider f/1.8 aperture. This means the iPhone 7 is able to capture better images in lower lighting conditions than its predecessor, with the OIS offering more clarity for your up close shots.

The iPhone 7 is IP67 water resistant, able to withstand up to 30 minutes in depths of up to one metre. It is also powered by the A10 Fusion chip, able to run the very latest iOS 13, with 2GB RAM.

Of course, in comparison to new iPhones, and indeed, other smartphones that have come out in more recent years, the iPhone 7 may feel a touch dated. However, if you’re looking for a cheap way to get your hands on Apple’s eco-system of apps then this is a brilliantly affordable means of doing so.

Setting you back just £16 a month once you claim cashback on the designated months listed, there is also no upfront cost in sight for this 4GB EE tariff from Fonehouse, making it one of the best iPhone 7 deals out there.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…