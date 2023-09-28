Trusted Reviews Awards 2023: Home Winners

It’s that time of year again, as Trusted Reviews has announced all of the winners for its 2023 awards event.

We’ve reviewed countless home products over the last 12 months, ranging from home appliances to smart doorbells. And so we’ve decided to celebrate the very best products of the year by selecting winners from each category.

So without further ado, here are the Trusted Reviews 2023 winners from the Homes section.

Best Washing Machine

The winner: Samsung WW90T684DLH

Priced brilliantly, the Samsung WW90T684DLH is an excellent washing machine that is packed with high-end features. For starters, it has auto dosing: fill up the detergent and fabric softener reservoirs, and the right amount is used for each wash automatically.

Able to take 9kg of washing, this machine has Samsung’s clever AddWash feature, which lets you add additional washing at any point. There’s even SmartThings support, with the app giving remote control and extra features. Excellent running costs and brilliant wash performance make this a top machine.

Best Tumble Dryer

The winner: Whirlpool W6 D94WR UK

With its A+++ rating, the heat pump Whirlpool W6 D94WR UK is one of the cheapest tumble dryers to run. Part of this is down to the excellent 6th Sense system, which detects when clothes are dry, stopping a cycle at exactly the right moment.

This 9kg tumble dryer also has a clever self-cleaning bottom filter, so there’s less maintenance. Quiet in operation with brilliant, gentle drying results, this is a brilliant tumble dryer.

Best Coffee Machine

The winner: Moccamaster KBGT

Focusing on simplicity, the Moccamaster KBGT filter coffee machine doesn’t have a fancy timer or grinder. Instead, it delivers straight-forward, brilliant filter coffee at the touch of a button.

Coffee is dispensed into a thermal carafe, which keeps your coffee hot without the need for additional power. Excellent coffee at the end makes this a top choice for anyone who prefers this style of drink.

Best Home Security Product

The winner: Brisant Secure Ultion Nuki Plus

The combination of Nuki’s excellent smart lock technology and Brisant’s secure Euro cylinder makes the Brisant Secure Ultion Nuki Plus a winner and our favourite smart lock ever.

With built-in Wi-Fi, this smart lock connects straight to the internet for remote control, plus it’s HomeKit compatible for Apple users. Add in the wide range of optional extras, including a fingerprint reader, and there’s no smart lock that’s as powerful as this one.

Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The winner: Samsung Bespoke Jet AI

Using AI, the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI can adjust its power automatically based on different floor conditions, delivering a responsive and powerful clean. Not only that, but this vacuum cleaner comes with many accessories that make tackling any job easy.

It’s the self-empty station that really stands out: drop the cleaner in when you’re done, and all of the dirt is sucked out cleanly into a bag – that’s great for anyone with dust allergies.

Best Vacuum Cleaner

The winner: Shark Stratos Pet Pro Anti Hair Wrap Plus Anti-Odour Upright Vacuum NZ860UKT

The Shark Stratos Pet Pro Anti Hair Wrap Plus Anti-Odour Upright Vacuum NZ860UKT does it all: it’s powerful, it doesn’t get hair tangled up in its head, and Powered Lift-Away turns the cleaner from an upright to a clever handhelds for detail cleaning.

This year, the big difference is the new Anti-Odour pods that clip into the front. These remove bad smells from around the house and leave everywhere smelling fresh at the end of a clean.

Best Robot Vacuum

The winner: Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

The point of a robot vacuum cleaner is to make life easier, automatically. The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni does this effortlessly. It vacuums brilliantly, while its dual-spinning mop pads clean hard floors intelligently, even getting tough stains thanks to its heated water tank and optional detergent use.

With this model, the mop pads can lift 9mm off the ground when carpet is detected, so this robot can go almost anywhere. With automatic cleaning, water replenishment and emptying, this is a brilliant all-rounder.

Best Outdoor Grill/Oven

The winner: Char-Broil Smart-E

An electric BBQ that makes the most of its heat source, the Char-Broil Smart-E is an incredible bit of kit. With an onboard thermostat and temperature control, this BBQ can be set to the specific cooking temperature you want with ease.

It cooks beautifully and can hit 370°C, delivering delicious food with the minimum amount of hassle; plus, its self-clean mode just burns the dirt off. If you want a more authentic taste to your food, then a simple cast iron smoker with woodchips does the job. Overall, this makes cooking outside easy, delivering brilliant results each time.

Best Smart Home Product

The winner: BlindsbyPost Somfy Motorised Blinds

Proving that automation doesn’t have to be expensive, the BlindsbyPost Somfy Motorised Blinds are a great addition to any house. Available in a huge range of styles, colours and sizes, an integrated battery and motor power these roller blinds, so there are no blind cables required or on show.

Remote control operation makes it easy to operate these blinds when you’re in the room, but with the addition of a smart home box, these blinds can be remote controlled from your smartphone or voice assistant.

Best Smart Doorbell

The winner: Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus

A big change from previous models, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus is the best battery-powered video doorbell that we have reviewed. For the first time with one of its battery products, Ring has upped the resolution from 1080p to 1536p, with a fisheye lens that captures everything going on head-to-toe.

Excellent software, cheap cloud plans and brilliant third-party support makes this a winner for anyone that wants a reliable battery-powered doorbell.

Best Fridge/Freezer

The winner: LG GSXV90MCDE

A brilliant combination of performance and features, the LG GSXV90MCDE is a top-quality high-end fridge/freezer. A standout feature on this model is the craft ice dispenser, which fills a tray full of perfect ice spheres that are perfect for cocktails and entertaining; there’s a regular ice and water dispenser on the front.

InstaView makes it simple to see inside this model, with a knock at the door turning on the internal light. Brilliant temperature control and plenty of space inside rounds off this quality fridge/freezer.

Best Oven

The winner: Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H

The Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H is a brilliant oven that can do it all: stable temperature control, perfectly even grilling, lots of space and multiple pull-out shelves are all a good start. Yet, it’s the quality interface and smart features that make this stand out.

For manual control, the LCD makes it easy to select a programme; there are automated programmes available via the app or front screen that help you set the oven to the best setting. With a plug-in temperature sensor for precision cooking, what more could you need?

Best Double Oven

The winner: Samsung Bespoke Series 6 NV7B6685AAN/U4 Oven with Dual Cook

It might look like a single oven from the outside, but the Samsung Bespoke Series 6 NV7B6685AAN/U4 Oven with Dual Cook has Dual Cook technology.

Add the divider into the middle, and this turns into two separate ovens, so you can either save money and use half the oven when cooking smaller amounts of food, or you can cook two completely different dishes at the same time. A temperature probe, steam cooking and SmartThings control round the package off nicely.

Best Hob

The winner: Hotpoint TS 5760F NE Flexi Zone Induction Electric Hob

A brilliant all-rounder, the Hotpoint TS 5760F NE Flexi Zone Induction Electric Hob is designed to make life easy. It has four individually controllable cooking zones, all of which can run at maximum power at the same time; for convenience, the Flexi Zone allows the two left-hand zones to be combined into one large zone. Automated melting, boiling, slow cooking, and keep warm programmes help make cooking faster and easier.

Best Dishwasher

The winner: LG TrueSteam QuadWash DF455HMS Freestanding Dishwasher

Designed to deal with tough, baked-on food, the LG TrueSteam QuadWash DF455HMS Freestanding Dishwasher has a steam option to loosen debris. Tested with the difficult dishes, this dishwasher can handle everything thrown at it, all without the need to rinse.

With some eco settings to reduce costs for lightly soiled items, and a huge amount of space spread over three racks, this is a powerful and flexible freestanding dishwasher.

Best Air Fryer

The winner: Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK

More than an air fryer, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK is capable of cooking on two levels, delivering nutritious meals in around 15 minutes. That’s incredible and this cooker can make mid-week menus far more interesting.

It is also a proper air fryer – we love its steam air fry option, in particular, which makes for extra crispy results with plenty of moisture retained. For flexibility and speed, this is a brilliant choice for any kitchen.

Best Dash Cam

The winner: Nextbase 322GW

A brilliant combination of price, features and quality, the Nextbase 322GW is our top dash cam for this year. Its 1080p resolution may not be the highest you can get, but the quality of the video and the detail contained within is impressive.

With built-in GPS, and SOS function and sensor-controlled parking mode, this dash cam gives you everything you need.

Best Power Station

The winner: Bluetti AC60

For many of us, a power station is about the ability to take a battery anywhere and everywhere, so flexibility is very important. The Bluetti AC60 ticks all of these boxes.

The basic unit is small enough to put in a car for camping, holding a useful 403Wh of power, with two AC outlets, multiple USB ports and a DC output. Expansion is available with up to two 806Wh add-on batteries, giving a serious amount of portable power. Mains and solar charging options add to the flexibility.

Best Smart Security Camera

The winner: Eufy S330 eufyCam

With the Eufy S330 eufyCam camera, you can avoid monthly fees with offline storage and still have all of the high-end features you could want. These wireless security cameras connect to the HomeBase 3 station, which provides 16GB of offline storage, although it can take a hard disk or SSD if you want more.

Cameras record in glorious 2K, and keep charged via their integrated solar panels. It’s the smart features that really impress, with these cameras supporting people detection and secure facial recognition.

Best Smart Lighting Product

The winner: Twinkly Curtain

Built for indoors or out, the Twinkly Curtain creates a wall of dynamic colour, with 210 colour changing LEDs. As with other Twinkly products, each bulb is individually controllable, allowing for a wide range of dynamic and static scenes.

The brilliant app makes it easy to pick favourite scenes, and HomeKit compatibility expands support. For those that want a way to brighten up a drab wall or window, there’s nothing better.

Best Floor Cleaner

The winner: Vax ONEPWR Glide 2

Making short work of dirty hard floors, the Vax ONEPWR Glide 2 sucks up debris and muck, while using detergent to leave hard floors sparkling and clean.

Its cordless design, powered by ONEPWR rechargeable batteries, makes this floor cleaner so easy to use. It’s impressive, too, dealing with the toughest stains.

Best Kitchen Gadget

The winner: Salter Plant Milk Maker

Plant milks are often a lot more expensive to buy in the supermarket compared to regular milk. The Salter Plant Milk Maker redresses the balance.

A clever blender with an integrated fine mesh filter, this tool can make more than a litre of plant milk in under a minute, with the touch of one button. You can make plant milk to any recipe, adding extras if you need, or you can just go simple. It’s the cost that impresses:

