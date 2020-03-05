This sneaky voucher code gives you £6 off the already affordable Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless.

Already a budget friendly pair of true wireless, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds can now be purchased for less than their £49.99 RRP.

Simply click ‘Apply voucher’ and you’ll see £6 taken off at the checkout, reduced down to £43.99.

With an in-ear design, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless offer all the versatility for a commuter turned gym-goer with a selection of silicone tips and wings to find the perfect fit for your ears. They’re stable, both in terms of fit and connection, boasting Bluetooth 5, allowing you to throw yourself around without these true wireless so much as budging.

Better still, their IPX5 rating has been upgraded since our review with IPX7, meaning they’re not only completely sweatproof, allowing you to hit the gym or go for a run without concern for the earbuds’ functionality, but also rainproof. You can also keep them squeaky clean with a quick rinse under the tap, no trouble.

They also see a leap in terms of playback time with a single charge lasting up to five hours, with up to 20 hours available in its pebble-shaped charging case, a two hour leap from its previous single charge duration.

In terms of audio quality, we said, “Audio quality is more than good enough for gym use,” pointing out the Liberty Neo’s “decent tonal balance” as well as attention to detail. That said, with alterations made to the upgraded pair, Anker now claims 43% more bass. You can also expect enhanced clarity and a more diverse soundstage.

Succinctly put in our verdict: “They don’t offer any industry-leading features, but they get the basics right – and you’ll struggle to do better for less than £100.”

At this price, you’d be a fool not to make the most of the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless’ £43.99 price tag, available until March 8th.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Deal Soundcore Anker Upgraded Liberty Neo Wireless Headphones With upgrades to performance and other features, these true wireless come with Bluetooth 5 connectivity, an assortment of silicone tips and wings, as well as an IP7X rating. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…