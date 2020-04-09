The OnePlus 7t has had a massive price drop ahead of the OnePlus 8 reveal

With the OnePlus 8 launch around the corner, retailers have hit the OnePlus 7t with huge price cuts, but we’ve found the best deal of the lot.

Courtesy of Three, you can bag the superb OnePlus 7t with a whopping 100GB of data, all for just £32 a month and £29 upfront. Considering this is a flagship handset, and one of 2019’s best Android smartphones, there has truly never been a better time to pick one up.

When the phone was released late last year, The OnePlus 7t proved to be a worthy successor to the OnePlus 7, earning itself a well deserved 9/10 rating here at Trusted Reviews, with particular attention paid to the device’s gorgeous AMOLED display and incredibly speedy charging.

We concluded: “The OnePlus 7T is a great phone that fixes most of the niggling flaws we found with the OnePlus 7. The upgraded camera, Fluid AMOLED screen and improved fast charging all add up to make an already good Android phone great. If you’re on the market for a reasonably priced phone with flagship features, you’ll struggle to do better than it.”

For anyone considering the OnePlus 7t Pro over the 7t, it’s definitely worth pointing out that the differences between the two phones are surprisingly minimal, making it hard to justify the higher asking price of the Pro.

Both phones feature three rear-facing cameras, a 90Hz refresh rate and a handy in-display fingerprint sensor. Beyond that, the only noticeable differences include a slight change in design, a larger battery and a higher resolution on the Pro. Given that other smartphone manufacturers offer a lot more with their ‘Pro’ upgrades, the regular 7t is a much better shout, saving you money and getting most of the same features.

Plus, all of that goes without mentioning the additional perks you’ll get from signing up with Three. Even though you’ll have a massive 100GB monthly allowance, Three’s Go Binge feature ensures that any time spent streaming services like Netflix won’t detract from that allowance, meaning you could easily use the OnePlus 7t as a hotspot without worry.

Given that it’s tricky enough to find contracts for the Galaxy S10 or Huawei P30 that can match this price, being able to bag the newer OnePlus 7t for just £32 a month and £29 upfront makes this deal just too good to miss.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

