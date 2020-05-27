The iPhone SE 2 just got its biggest price drop yet

Enjoy double the savings on the brand new iPhone SE with the eBay discount code, PRODUCT5.

As Apple’s mid-range smartphone offering, the second iteration of the iPhone SE is here and it’s pretty blooming gorgeous with a fairly affordable starting price of just £419.

However, in this Mobile Deals UK listing on eBay, the retailer has not only reduced the price to just £399.99 for the Black 64GB variant, but if you quote the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout, you can save a further £20 on the handset and bag the iPhone SE 2 for only £379.99.

The long anticipated follow up to 2016’s iPhone SE, also confusingly called the iPhone SE, looks a lot like the iPhone 8 in terms of its exterior. However, with the inner workings of Apple’s latest flagships, this is fantastic smartphone at an excellent price point.

Harking back to the chunky bezels of the iPhone 8, this also means the iPhone SE reintroduces the Touch ID equipped ‘Home’ button, as well as the 4.7-inch LCD display – the very same panel you’ll find in the likes of the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. In terms of size, this is certainly a contender for those mourning reasonably sized handsets that don’t require you to be a contortionist with your hand.

On the rear, you’ll only find a single-sensor camera set-up but this time around, it comes with a dedicated portrait mode. We found the camera to be a fantastic little worker in well lit conditions, mirroring the same quality of the iPhone 11 Pro’s triple threat camera with just the one 12MP f/1.8 lens. While it does fall short in lower lighting conditions, it’s a forgivable issue considering the price.

Perhaps most exciting of all, under the hood you’ll find the A13 Bionic Chipset, the very same found in the iPhone 11 which allows the iPhone SE 2 to function just like a flagship with a stunningly fluid and responsive performance.

An excellent mid-range smartphone contender from Apple, Trusted Reviews awarded the iPhone SE 2020 model with 4.5-stars, stating: “This is a fantastic upgrade for those with an iPhone 8 or older, and you will notice big changes, and a lot of familiarities, in the switch. It’s also just a downright excellent buy if you want a phone that’ll perform fast and take excellent pictures for years to come.”

Now just £379.99 when you use the discount code PRODUCT5 at the eBay checkout, buy the SIM-free iPhone SE handset for its lowest rate yet.

