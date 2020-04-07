Dropping to its lowest price yet, get the SIM-free Samsung Galaxy Note 10 handset in this incredible Amazon deal while stocks last.

If you’ve been holding out for a price drop on Samsung’s most recent Note handset, then now is the time to buy. Amazon’s docked the price of the Galaxy Note 10 from £869 to only £608.98.

With a total saving of £260.02, this price drop comes in the wake of the S20 series, with prices also dropping across the S10 series handsets. Whilst there’s yet to be a new Samsung Galaxy Note family revealed – though we expect to see it later on this year – the Note 10 is still Samsung’s go-to device for professionals.

As Samsung’s phablet offering, the Galaxy Note 10 takes up a lot more space compared to Samsung’s S series of handsets, the idea being its blueprint and price tag speak to more professional type individuals who may want to use the larger screen for design or other kinds of work.

Offering a 6.3-inch display with the screen running to the edge of the phone, you can enjoy a 90.9% screen-to-body ratio, giving you a large canvas to do just about anything with. The Note 10 also boasts the same Infinity-O display as the S10, although it’s centre-set hole-punch notch is more reminiscent of the S20.

Of course, the real star of the show is the Galaxy Note 10’s S Pen, which allows you to more accurately doodle or, rather aptly, take notes directly on your handset. With all new features, the S Pen can be used for off-screen notes, meaning you can jot down something off the cuff without having to actually unlock your phone. It also now comes with ‘Air Gestures’, letting you flit your S Pen in specific patterns above the screen in order to trigger differing controls, including zooming in whilst setting up a shot on the camera app.

Slipping the S Pen back into the body of the camera, it’ll constantly be charged up, though does boast a 10 hour battery life if you happen to leave it out and hanging around for a while.

Back to the Note 10 itself, its beefy Exynos 9825 chipset was dubbed “an absolute beast” for performance in our review, able to hack a gaming session and boot up apps beautifully without too much delay.

A great handset for anyone looking for something bigger that they can get a bit more creative with, the Galaxy Note 10 might just be for you, especially now it has dropped down in price by £260.

