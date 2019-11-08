Bring some extra excitement to your Nintendo Switch sessions, with Joy-Cons in vibrant new colours going cheap at Base.

You can save up to £20.14 on a pair of Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch. The deal nabs you a pair for as low as £59.85: that’s a pretty good discount on their £79.99 RRP, and it even comes with free postage. You’d be hard pushed to find a better offer, even amongst the best Black Friday deals that are soon to come.

These aren’t the standard blue and red controllers that the Switch originally launched with, either. The deal brings you some eye-catching colour variants, as you have the option of neon blue and yellow, neon purple and orange, or green and pink. Whichever you pick, you’ll be sure to stand out from the crowd.

As cleverly designed as the rest of the Nintendo Switch, the Joy-Con is a versatile beast. A pair of Joy-Cons can be held in each hand or, if you prefer the feel of a more typical controller, attached together with a separate grip.

Each individual Joy-Con has its own motion controls and can also operate as a standalone controller. For party games with simple controls, you can split the pairs up to bring all your friends into the action, whether you’re starting a Mario Kart race or a frantic cookathon in Overcooked.

When you want to take your Switch out and about, the Joy-Cons slot neatly onto the sides of the portable console, so the colour you pick will determine the look of your handheld device.

And when you’re done gaming for the day, the Joy-Cons can be attached to the Switch console for easy recharging, so you won’t need to waste money on endless batteries.

The Switch is truly one of the most versatile consoles out there, functioning just as well for those who prefer couch co-op as for those who just want to play a quick game on the go. If the former is more your style, you’ll be well aware that you can never have enough controllers. If anything, this is the perfect time to stock up before the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals on games start to drop.

The Nintendo Switch supports up to eight players at a time, so you’ll need at least a few extra Joy-Cons to get the most out of the console. In which case, why not go for this deal and get some rarer ones for cheap?

If you want to stay up to date throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…