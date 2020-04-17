Play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for just £1 with this Game Pass offer

Yes, you read that correctly. You can fire up one of the best RPGs ever for just £1 thanks to the latest Xbox Game Pass offer.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – which includes access to Game Pass and Xbox Live – normally costs users £10.99 per month, but the current sign-up offer means you can bag a month for just one pound. Xbox Game Pass offers players a wide range of games to download and play as part of its paid subscription, with new titles added each month. Right now, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is on the menu, and it’s a game not to be missed.

The third instalment in The Witcher series, Wild Hunt sees players once again take on the role of Geralt of Rivia, a renowned witcher who travels around dealing with dangerous and deadly monsters.

When we reviewed the game on release we were hugely impressed, giving the game a rare 10/10 rating, and it’s only gotten better since then, with additional downloadable content now available to bolster the already significant storyline.

An excerpt from our review reads:

“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the new RPG by which all other RPGs should be judged. Not only has CD Projekt Red delivered the largest and most convincing fantasy open-world we’ve ever seen, but a storyline, quests and systems that make it an incredibly compelling place to run, ride and sail around in.” “It still has the classic hook of every RPG – fighting monsters to gain experience and loot to level up and upgrade to make you even better at fighting monsters – but it has other pleasures too, with incredible scope for exploration and quests that are well-scripted, varied and full of personality. Your faithful steed works brilliantly both as a transport and as a means of charging headlong into combat, and even here the game shows intelligence, both by limiting its effectiveness in battle through a fear gauge, and in having what’s effectively a cruise mode for gently cantering along the paths.”

So, there’s loads to like about The Witcher 3. If you’re an RPG fan with an Xbox and you haven’t played it yet, this Game Pass Ultimate deal is the perfect fit for you. Equally, if you’re not an RPG fan yet, this could be the game to convert you. For just a £1, the opportunity’s just too good to miss.

