Pick up the discontinued Sonos Play: 1 for this phenomenal price

You can now buy a refurbished Sonos Play: 1 wireless speaker for only £109.

When it comes to refurbished goods, it’s always could to air on the side of caution, especially when it comes to second party sellers. However, with the refurbished Sonos Play: 1 wireless speaker now down to £109, available to purchase directly from Sonos itself, this deal is a no brainer.

At release, the Sonos Play: 1 would have set you back £189. Now discontinued from the manufacturer’s range, you can save a pretty penny with a total discount of £80 on your purchase.

Dubbed a bookshelf speaker, the Sonos Play: 1 comes in a compact, tower-like design with a metal grille that offers smooth curves around its rectangular edges, with a plastic bottom and top of which hosts a number of buttons, including a play/pause button and volume controls.

In terms of its place within the Sonos line-up, the Sonos Play: 1 sits as a predecessor to the Sonos One, with the Sonos Play: 1 packing a punch with sound without the smart capabilities. For those who want to keep their privacy under wraps – or simply have no need for AI assistance – the Sonos Play: 1, then, is a great choice.

Combining two Class-D digital amplifiers, a tweeter and a subwoofer, we deemed the audio from this nifty speaker to be class-leading, offering an “excellent, rich and meaty sound for its size.” With the ability to control your sound, too, you can adjust treble and bass levels to suit your environment and the kind of music you’re listening to.

Of course, as a part of Sonos multi-room range, it’s worth noting the Sonos Play: 1 isn’t a Bluetooth speaker. Connecting via its own Wi-Fi based connection, this wireless speaker only works connecting between the app on your smartphone, as well as other Sonos speakers.

Now discontinued, this is your chance to get a reliable model of the Sonos Play: 1 wireless speaker for only £109.

