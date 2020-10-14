iPad 8 Price Crash: Get the new iPad 10.2″ for its lowest price yet

The new iPad 8 has seen its biggest discount yet. The 10.2-inch tablet is now down to just £302.68 when you shop with Currys PC World on eBay. That’s a £26.32 saving on the Trusted Reviews recommended Apple device.

The new iPad’s standard pricing is set at £329 and that’s what you’ll see when you first visit eBay. However, all you need to do to access this fantastic deal is enter the code PICK8OFF at checkout.

Deal: The iPad 2020 is now just £302.68 with code PICK8OFF on eBay

The iPad 2020 is a lightweight and portable device, perfect for use on the go. The tablet is fitted with a vibrant, 10.2-inch Retina touchscreen display and powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip.

The tablet is compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and boasts a battery life of up to 10 hours. This particular model comes in Silver and features 32GB of storage.

We loved the 10.2-inch iPad, giving it four stars in our review. Deputy and mobiles editor Max Parker wrote:

“If you’re either keen to upgrade an older iPad or want to get your foot into the iOS ecosystem then the iPad 8 is a great pick, especially if you’re not overly fussed on flagship features or spending big. If you want a bit more, the iPad Air 4 is far more feature-rich.

“While this is the most basic of tablet Apple sells, it’s an ideal consumption device. The screen is great, battery on par with pricier iPads and you’ll get plenty of iOS updates over the next few years”

We’re genuinely surprised to see such a noticeable discount on the iPad 8 so soon after it’s release, making this an absolute bargain that you don’t want to miss. Just be sure to use the code PICK8OFF at the checkout.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.