Currys cuts Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Starter Kit to £66.99

I can say, hands down, that the Philips Hue smart lighting system is the best in the business. It’s also quite expensive to get into, with the high cost of the bulbs and, for the best experience, the Philips Hue Bridge. Fortunately, today is different and you can get the starter kit at over 50% off.

For today, you can buy the Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience Starter Kit for £66.99 at Currys PC World. This starter kit gets you two colour-changing B22 (bayonet bulbs) and the Hue Bridge. With this set, you can deck out one or two rooms in colour-changing glory, and control everything using the app, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

The kit is currently discounted with £69 off, with the regular price set at £135.99. And, that’s a cheaper price than Amazon is offering for its Prime Day Deal (£89.99). To put it into context, a single bulb would normally cost around £50, so an extra £15 here gets you the Bridge and an extra bulb.

Each bulb is capable of showing 16-million colours, so you can paint your room in the colour of your choosing. The bulb can also change colour temperature between 2000K and 6500K, giving you everything from a warm, calming light, to emulating daylight, making these bulbs perfect for working from home.

Each bulb is rated as equivalent to a 60W regular bulb, so bright enough for every situation and will last 25,000 hours. Assuming you used a bulb for eight hours a day, each one would last for almost nine years – in terms of value, then, Hue lights are actually very good.

Once you’ve got the starter kit, you can add extra bulbs into the mix in different rooms, and you can add accessories. The Hue Motion Sensor, for example, is very good if you want lights to come on and off automatically, while the Hue Dimmer Switch is a great lightswitch alternative if you don’t want to mess around with the app.

