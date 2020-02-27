Crack the spine on this Kindle Paperwhite deal, now under £90

The Kindle Paperwhite is now the cheapest it has been since Black Friday – but it’s not available at this price on Amazon.

The mid-range e-reader from Amazon has dropped down to £87.59 on Hi-Tech Electronics’ eBay store. Already down in price from its £119 RRP to £109.49, eBay’s 20% off discount code brings the Kindle Paperwhite down to £87.59.

Make sure you quote PAID20 at the checkout to reap the benefits of the additional £21.90 saving.

When it comes to the e-reader, for bookworms and those trying to cram in a few more titles, this device is life-changing. Take it from someone who catches the tube everyday, where you’re squished in and can barely stand upright, let alone turn pages and ensure you don’t poke someone’s eye out. The Kindle is a commuter’s dream with the Kindle Paperwhite being one of the more popular models in the Trusted Reviews office.

Whilst nothing will beat the feel of a physical book grasped in your hands, the Kindle Paperwhite comes close with its 300 ppi, glare-free screen, offering a like-paper experience. Now sitting as one of the thinnest Kindles to date, the Kindle Paperwhite’s screen is now also flush with its bezels with the standard addition of a built-in light for late night reads.

Partial to a poolside read when you’re on holiday, or enjoy a soak in the bath with your current read? Treat yourself, because the Kindle Paperwhite now also comes with an IPX8 rating, meaning it can be submerged in water for up to 60 minutes in depths of up to two metres. Whilst you’re unlikely to be doing some kind of odd underwater reading gymnastics, this avoids fears of water damage in those less than dry conditions.

Other upgrades see the inclusion of Audible to Kindle, meaning you can switch from reading to listening to books, ideal if you’re on the go. This is done via Bluetooth, so make sure you’ve got a good pair of wireless headphones or a Bluetooth speaker.

Boasting 8GB of storage, the Kindle Paperwhite also has an impressive battery life that will see your device running for weeks before need for more juice.

Down to £87.59 with the eBay discount code PAID20, make the most of this fantastic price before it disappears. We doubt we’ll be seeing anything as extensive as this saving on Amazon until the online giant’s very own Prime Day sale come summertime.

