Be prepared with this £50 discount code on the Dyson AM09

You can take £50 off the price of the Dyson AM09 with the Appliances Direct discount code HEAT50.

An all-rounder to take you through the seasons, the Dyson AM09 – an addition to the Hot + Cool range – can now be reduced by £50 when using this fantastic discount code.

Quote HEAT50 at the checkout and take the fan heater down from its RRP of £399 to £349 before the code expires March 11th.

Though we’re about to be hit with that in-between period where it’s not too hot and not too cold, it’s definitely worth equipping your home with a Dyson AM09, able to regulate the temperature of your household no matter the season.

There is no need for two devices. The Dyson AM09 comes as an addition to Dyson’s Hot + Cool appliance range, able to keep you cool in the summer months and toasty when that winter bite comes back around.

Adopting Dyson’s new Jet Focus airflow, you can switch between more targeted heating or cooling, as well as filling the whole room with its air multiplier design. Rather than introducing a more dated bladed fan, this function infiltrates the air surrounding it to avoid a choppy stream of air.

Of course, this high end fan heater also comes with a thermostat, allowing you to regulate your household to your desired temperature, rather than making it become too stuffy or too cool. All this can be controlled with its remote, which detaches and slots into place so you never lose it when not in use.

Loaded with an aerodynamic diffuser, the Dyson AM09 also comes with a Quiet Mark accreditation, meaning this fan heater won’t be keeping you up at night as it noiselessly works away.

In our review, we concluded: “It’s a great, stylish fan and heater that’s perfect for upmarket living rooms, home offices or anywhere that needs what the Dyson offers. The Jet Focus feature works very well, and is something no rival can offer at present.”

Down by £50, now is the time to pick up the Dyson AM09 and reap the benefits all year round by using the discount code HEAT50 at the checkout.

