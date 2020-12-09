AirPods Pro are back under £200 in this can’t miss eBay deal

If you missed out on a cheap pair of AirPods Pro on Black Friday, and don’t fancy shelling out for the new AirPods Max over-ear headphones, you can once again get Apple’s true wireless buds on the cheap.

On its eBay store, the retailer AO is offering AirPods Pro for $195, which is down from Apple’s current £249 asking price. A saving of £54 in total.

The deal is for a brand new and unopened pair of AirPods Pro, which feature active noise cancellation tech, Hey Siri support and super-fast pairing with an iPhone.

DEAL: Apple AirPods Pro for £195 (£54 off) at eBay

It offers free delivery before Christmas and, if you order today, they’ll be on your doorstep by the middle of next week, AO pledges. The retailer also plans to match any price from the likes of Amazon, Currys, Tesco, Argos and John Lewis.

While the AirPods Max are the newest product in the stable, the AirPods Pro are still likely to be the best sellers moving forward. They provide a total of 24-hours of battery life with the case, which can also be wirelessly charged. In our 2019 review, we praised the much improved design, excellent noise cancellation and close integration with the Apple ecosystem.

In awarding the AirPods Pro 4.5 from a possible 5 stars, our reviewer Max Parker wrote: “AirPods Pro are excellent earbuds and easy to recommend, especially if you’re deep in the iOS ecosystem. They sound great, are far more comfortable than competing headphones and the ANC is very effective. Add to that the typical AirPods features like a strong connection and easy pairing and you’ve got a very complete product.”

DEAL: Apple AirPods Pro for £195 (£54 off) at eBay

Overall, the AirPods Pro true wireless earphones remain a leader in the sector. Without a significant update expected in the near future, you’d be wise to jump on this deal.