It’s that time of the year again. CES is back, a time of maximum excitement for technology fans and maximum exhaustion for the writers who have to cover it.

When and where is CES 2020?

CES takes place on the 7th-10th January in a number of venues in Las Vegas, in the United States, although early access is granted to sites like ourselves, and for companies making announcements ahead of the doors opening.

Most of the action takes place in the Las Vegas Convention Center, with other events occurring at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, plus a number of other hotels and bars around the city.

What is CES?

Launched in 1967, it’s the world’s leading consumer electronics exhibition, where most of the major global manufacturers get together to launch and showcase their new product lines to the wider industry, retailers and the public. It’s also usually a good place to get an idea of the big themes the industry is hoping will captivate us consumers as well – good and bad – whether that’s 8K TVs, foldable displays or drones, as per previous years, or 3D TVs.

The upshot is CES is a fascinating mix of the stuff you’ll probably be looking to buy in the next 12-18 months, plus a glimpse of the top end technologies that will filter down over longer timescales.

In the past, the show was where most major announcements took place, especially around computing and TVs, so if you really wanted to know what was new, CES was the place to be. In recent years, following the example of Apple, brands have preferred to do more of this at their own events, whether it’s Samsung separately announcing its Galaxy devices, or Google doing the same with Pixel.

That said, there’s still no better place to get a sense of the latest developments around TVs, AV, smart homes, drones and some consumer robotics, plus it’s a great place to prospect for companies and devices that may not yet be household names in the UK, but might be soon.

Who runs CES?

The CES is run by the CTA (the Consumer Technology Association). They provide full details of the show here including a full schedule.

Can anyone go to CES?

Well, yes and no. CES is a trade show so you need to be able to demonstrate some connection to the consumer electronics industry – and be prepared to pay the price, starting at $300. However, media brands like ourselves get full access – in fact, this year Trusted Reviews is an official media partner, so say hello if you see us – and we’re sending a full team to report from the show floor.

What are we expecting to see this year?

4,500 companies are exhibiting this year, not all of it relevant to the Trusted Reviews world. We’ve already seen pre-show announcements from Dell around their XPS13, plus rumours around a bezel-less Samsung TV, and some tasty Oneplus related snippets around its ‘Concept’ smartphone. which you can find out more about below. And finally, we know Apple is attending this year, which is unusual, as they participate in sessions talking about privacy and security.

We’ll be adding links to our dedicated coverage below, but for the moment, here’s what we know, have published, or will be updating:

What’s due to be announced and when?

There’s a full schedule of keynotes and press conferences, otherwise the best thing to do is follow our own coverage as it evolves – we’ll filter the news into just the key stuff.

