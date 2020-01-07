Intel has revealed the new NUC 9 Extreme “Ghost Canyon” modular PC at CES 2020. The system is impressively small and is also upgradeable for those forward-thinking consumers.

Intel has a wide range of NUC PCs and it makes its Compute Element available to other manufacturers for their own takes on small mini PC systems. However, Intel is sharing its own vision with the swish-looking Ghost Canyon PC.

The Ghost Canyon NUC can be specced up to an i9 processor alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX. We got to see the system in action and, while we don’t know the exact specs of the model we saw, the Ghost Canyon was running Just Cause 4 with very little noise being made.

The most striking part of the Ghost Canyon is its size, especially given the internals it allows for. The system truly looks like someone has taken a shrink ray to your run-of-the-mill gaming desktop – at just 5 litres.

The modularity of the system is also an attention-grabber. The Ghost Canyon’s Compute Element allows for the upgrading of the motherboard, CPU, RAM and storage.

While the Ghost Canyon NUC is impressive, the NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element is also an intriguing proposition. The Compute Element will allow other manufacturers to run with this concept and potentially offer more powerful systems.

Intel appears to have struck a great balance between performance, size and noise with the Ghost Canyon NUC but it will be interesting to see if other companies are willing to compromise one or more of those elements to benefit another.

During CES 2020, Intel revealed more details about its upcoming Tiger Lake line of CPUs. Tiger Lake is the next-generation of AI CPUs from the company following on from Ice Lake.

Intel also finally revealed the name of its upcoming dedicated graphics card – the Intel DG1. Both the DG1 and Tiger Lake CPUs will use Intel’s new Xe graphics architecture.

