Panasonic are the latest brand to enter the true wireless earbud market, with the announcement of RZ-S300W and RZ-S500W as well as the M series of wireless headphones

Out of the two true wireless options, the RZ-S500W is the more advanced and features noise cancelling technology. Like the Technics EAH-AZ70W, it also claims to have industry-leading noise cancellation. We presume they can’t all have industry-leading noise cancellation (there can only be one).

Using a combination of feedforward and feedback microphones, as well as digital and analogue processing, these methods work together to minimise noise generated inside and out of the earbuds for “effective noise cancelling”.

Effort has been put into achieving a stable wireless connection through the Bluetooth antenna located in the touch sensor. The use of right/left receivers means a stable connection is established offering “proper sound balance” between the right and left channels.

Both true wireless earbuds use high-performance MEMS microphones that help to suppress wind noise and other background noises for a better noise cancelling experience. Ambient Sound Mode is enacted through a tap of the touch sensor to toggle between ambient, noise cancelling and off modes.

Panasonic also announced a new range of headphones called the M Series made up of the RB-M700B, RB-M500B and RB-M300B. Taking cues from Beats headphones of old, they produce an “enhanced bass performance” that Panasonic has dubbed XBS DEEP (Extra Bass System Deep), making them an apt choice for music genres such as trap and rap music.

The bass-heavy performance is further accentuated with the built-in Bass Reactor, which simulates deep, booming bass of the kind you’d hear in a nightclub or concert. They’ve been designed for comfort and long-term wear too, with the Side Pressure Dispersion Technology adjusting the lateral pressure between the headband and earpads.

The RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W go on sale June 2020, while the M Series will be available in April 2020.

