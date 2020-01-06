Intel teases new AI chip to succeed Ice Lake – introducing Tiger Lake | CES 2020

Intel has teased its second-generation AI chip at CES 2020. The new chip is called Tiger Lake and is looking to take Intel’s AI chops to the next level.

Tiger Lake improved AI engines for enhanced performance across the board. There’s DL Boost for managing complex AI workloads along with low power accelerators.

Possibly the most notable inclusion is integrated Xe graphics. Ice Lake was Intel’s big foray into offering gaming via integrated graphics and, while it is still a work in progress, the technology is exciting.

The addition of Intel’s new Xe graphics architecture to the new Tiger Lake chip will likely see integrated graphics take the next step once again – bringing high graphical performance to slimmer and more portable systems.

Ice Lake currently uses the Iris Plus graphics, which utilises the Gen11 architecture. Iris Plus saw the introduction of variable rate shading to the integrated CPU market. This is another feature we’d expect to see enhanced when the new Tiger Lake chip comes around.

The enhanced graphics aboard Ice Lake didn’t just make for better gaming performance and the same will likely be true for Tiger Lake. Improved graphics also means better performance when it comes to video and photo editing.

There are no details yet regarding the arrival date for Tiger Lake and we wouldn’t expect to see it in the too immediate future.

Intel’s big CES 2020 press conference is tomorrow and we are expecting to hear more about the new Tiger Lake AI chip there. We’ll have all the latest information here at Trusted Reviews as soon as it’s over.

During the press conference, we are also expecting to find out more about Intel’s upcoming 10th Gen H-Series chips and its new Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit “Ghost Canyon NUC” system – which were both teased by the company yesterday.

