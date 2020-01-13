LG TV 2020: every 8K and 4K OLED and NanoCell TV explained

LG TV 2020 – A guide to all LG OLED and NanoCell TVs

LG TV 2020: After an incredible year in 2019, where we gave the OLED55C9 our TV of the year award, LG is back with improved sets for this year, including a wider choice of 8K models (two OLED and six NanoCell), new designs and better image processing.

Here, we have all of the details of the LG 2020 televisions, including the top-end OLED models and the more budget-friendly NanoCell models. We’ve listed all of the announced models and screen sizes, and have also outlined the new features that you can expect from this year’s televisions.

LG TV 2020 highlights

All of this year’s premium TVs are powered by the α9 Gen 3 processor, the replacement to last year’s Gen 2. As with many of LG’s other products, the α9 Gen 3 is designed to use AI and machine learning, in this case, to produce the best picture quality with the least amount of hassle.

First, for 8K sets, the processor delivers AI-based 8K upscaling on content, designed to produce sharper images with less noise when the TV is fed a lower-resolution input.

On all models that have the α9 Gen 3 processor, there’s the AI Picture Pro tech, which can spot faces and text on-screen, sharpening and fine-tuning images to produce better-defined facial features, more natural skin tones and more readable characters.

Getting the right picture setting for the type of content that you’re watching can be fiddly but the Auto Genre Selection feature is designed to spot what content is on-screen and adjust the picture quality accordingly and applies picture settings automatically. There are four genres of settings: movie, sports, standard and animation.

Similarly, the LG AI Sound Pro tech analyses and classifies the audio being played across five categories: music, movies, sports, drama and news. It’s designed to make for clearer voices and richer background audio.

While image processing can be good, there’s been one vocal set of people alarmed at over-processing of footage: film directors. To combat this criticism and present films in the way that the filmmakers intended, LG’s 2020 TVs support Filmmaker mode. This mode turns off some processing, including motion smoothing, noise reduction and sharpening, while preserving aspect ratios, colours and frame rates.

For HDR, the OLED models have Dolby Vision IQ, an enhancing technology that’s designed to take into account ambient light to present the best experience whether you’re watching in full daylight or in a darkened room at night.

The new Filmmaker Mode, supported by Hollywood’s leading directors, delivers images the way they intended. By disabling certain post-processing effects (such as motion smoothing, noise reduction and sharpening) while perfectly preserving correct aspect ratios, colours and frame rates, LG OLED TVs with the Filmmaker Mode faithfully replicate the original vision of the director. LG OLED TVs also have been recognized by Hollywood Professional Association with its Excellence in Engineering Award as the first and only with integrated hardware-level calibration software, further solidifying LG’s OLED TV as Hollywood’s leading reference consumer display for use in content production.

For gamers, there’s expanded Nvidia G-Sync support, which launched with a single TV last year. This year, there will be 12 OLED models that will have the frame syncing technology built-in, letting gamers use their TV as a gaming screen at 4K resolutions up to 120fps.

G-Sync is also coming to 2019 OLED models: the E9 (65 and 55 inches), C9 (77, 65 and 55 inches) and B9 (65 and 55 inches). The upgrade will come to North America first, but we’ve been promised the upgrade in the UK by the end of the year.

WebOS continues to expand with the Apple TV app coming to the platform in 2020, plus it will be available for 2018 and 2019 TV owners, too.

LG TV 2020 8K

No line-up of 2020 televisions would be complete without a large range of 8K models to choose from, and LG has an impressive range of new models, including two OLED models and six NanoCell models.

ThinQ voice recognition is built into every LG 8K TV, with LG introducing its own voice assistant alongside the option for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. These models also have their own microphones, so you no longer have to speak into the remote control. Note that the entry-level CX and BX 4K OLED models won’t have microphones.

LG calls its 8K sets, Real 8K, and says that all models exceed the CTA 8K certification. Under the certification, 8K sets have to have more than just extra resolution but are required to have the quality to show this resolution. One of the most important measurements is Contrast Modulation (CM). This concerns the ability to see adjacent pixels in order for the real difference of 8K TVs to be seen.

Under the CTA certification, there needs to be a 50% minimum CM threshold along with at least 33 million active pixels. LG has stated that its 2020 TVs have a 90% CM threshold. The certification also covers digital inputs, high dynamic range, upscaling, bit depth and measurement methodology: all of which LG TVs exceed.

LG TV 2020 8K/4K OLED Models

The biggest manufacturer of OLED TVs, it’s no surprise that LG is pushing an expanded line-up. This year, the company is pushing both the high-end and has introduced a new smaller 4K set. Pricing information isn’t available yet, but we’ll update this article with more details as they become available.

Signature ZX 8K OLED

88-inch (OLED88ZXPUA)

77-inch (OLED77ZXPUA)

LG was the first company to launch an 8K TV with its OLED88Z9: an 88-inch set that cost near-on £30k. Yes, it’s expensive, but our full review talked about how this TV delivered some of the best picture quality that we’ve ever seen.

This year, LG is back with two models in its Signature range. There’s another 88-inch set the (OLED88ZXPUA) but this is joined by a slightly smaller 77-inch model (OLED77ZXPUA). Pricing has yet to be announced, but we don’t expect either TV to be particularly cheap.

Signature OLED R

65-inch (65RX)

The LG rollable TV was one of the highlights of CES 2019, with the TV slowly unrolling from a box. The model never came up for sale but we’ve been promised that it will launch this year, although there’s currently no information as to when this model will be available beyond later in 2020.

WX Wallpaper OLED 4K

77-inch (OLED77WXPUA)

65-inch (OLED65WXPUA)

LG launched its Wallpaper TV last year, using a super-thin panel that’s mounted on a set of magnets. The 77-inch version roles over into this year, but the technology is back this year using 2020 processing technology with the OLED65WXPUA. This model is just as thin as its predecessor at just under 4mm thick. That means no gap and no shadow when this model is attached to the wall.

The connections and sound system are housed in a separate unit, with video fed to the screen via a “ribbon” that connects the two. As has been the case in previous years, the design of the W9 doesn’t appear to have changed much since the last iteration. However, it does boast all the new features mentioned above.

GX Gallery Series

77-inch (OLED77GXPUA)

65-inch (OLED65GXPUA)

55-inch (OLED55GXPUA)

If you’re after a TV that blends in more, the new GX Gallery Series could be the models for you. These 4K OLED TVs have been designed to be ultra-thin (just 20mm deep), sitting flush on the wall to look more like hanging art than a regular television. Expect these models to be a bit cheaper than the paper-thin Wallpaper models.

CX Series OLED 4K

77-inch (OLED77CXPUA)

65-inch (OLED65CXPUA)

55-inch (OLED55CXPUA)

48-inch (OLED48CXPUA)

It was a C series TV that won our best TV of the year 2019 award (the OLED55CXPUA), so we’re excited to see the range return with the new α9 Gen 3 processor. This year, the models include a 48-inch model, introducing 4K at a new smaller size.

BX Series OLED 4K

65-inch (OLED65BXPUA)

55-inch (OLED55BXPUA)

As with last year’s B models, although the BX range has similar features as the higher models, it has a slightly slower processor. In this case, you get an α7 Gen 3 processor. Last year’s models showed slightly reduced picture quality, so expect more of the same here at a lower price.

LG TV 2020 8K/4K NanoCell

Rounding off the range is a new series of LG NanoCell TVs, using LCD technology with full-array local dimming. This year, there’s a greater emphasis on 8K with six models available, although only details of the 99 and 97 models have been announced, with the 95 model details to come later.

Nano99 Series NanoCell 8K

75-inch (75NANO99UNA)

65-inch (65NANO99UNA)

The first two models in LG’s 8K NanoCell line-up are these 75-inch and 65-inch models. Expect many of the processing features in the OLED 8K TVs thanks to the shared α9 Gen 3 processor. Here, you don’t get G-Sync but you do get the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) introduced in last year’s models, which is supported by the Xbox One X.

These models feature LG’s top-of-the-line Full Array Local Dimming Pro backlight technology, and 60W 4.2 speaker with a 20W woofer.

Nano97 Series NanoCell 8K

75-inch (75NANO97UNA)

65-inch (65NANO97UNA)

A slight step down from the Nano99 Series, this range of 8K TVs has a slightly reduced local dimming array and a slightly less powerful 40W stereo speaker system with a 20W woofer. Otherwise, it’s business as usual as above.

Nano90 Series NanoCell 4K

86-inch (86NANO90UNA)

75-inch (75NANO90UNA)

65-inch (65NANO90UNA)

55-inch (55NANO90UNA)

It’s back to 4K TVs for the rest of the new NanoCell line-up. With the Nano90 range, you get the α9 Gen 3 processor for the full range of features as listed above. This range gets you Full Array Local Dimming.











Nano85 Series NanoCell 4K

75-inch (75NANO85UNA)

65-inch (65NANO85UNA)

55-inch (55NANO85UNA)

49-inch (49NANO85UNA)

The Nano85 series introduces a smaller 49-inch model at the expense of the largest 86-inch model. This series is a slight step down from the Nano90 series, and you get the same α7 Gen 3 processor as in the BX series OLED TV. There’s just basic Local Dimming on this range, too.

What follows are the LG TVs from 2019 that are still on sale.

LG TV 2019 highlights

The α9 Gen 2 processor arrives on LG’s flagship TVs and it’s capable of recognising the content you’re watching and its quality, thereafter looking for ways to improve picture performance.

AI Brightness leaps into action whenever HDR content is played. It uses the TV’s built-in light sensor to detect the room’s ambient light and adjusts the parts of the image that require a higher brightness.

As OLED TVs aren’t able to get as bright as LED TVs, the Dynamic Tone Mapping feature approximates the brightness and contrast for images brighter than the TV’s capabilities. LG’s solution aims for a more accurate picture in terms of contrast, adjusting the overall brightness without losing contrast or the vivid colours.

LG has future-proofed these sets with HDMI 2.1, and while some 2.1 features won’t be necessary in the here and now, for those who have 2.1 compatible gaming consoles, there are advantages to be had.

Related: What is HDMI 2.1?

High Frame Rate (HFR) content at 4K/120fps generates a smoother presentation for content that relies on fast-moving action such as sports. Additional eARC compatibility enables pass-through of lossless audio formats (Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD MA) and object-based surround sound in Dolby Atmos.

For gamers there’s Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for smoother, lag-free viewing. Currently, the only ALLM-compatible games console is the Xbox One X.

LG’s ThinQ-AI sits on top of its webOS interface. ThinQ allows users to control the TV with their voice, whether that’s changing channels, modes, switching inputs or searching for TV programmes.

LG has sought to contextualise the responses that ThinQ AI generates. Ask it for tomorrow’s weather and it will bring up the relevant results. Say “What about next week?”, and the AI understands the context and brings up the following week’s forecast.

For voice assistants LG’s TV support Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Google Assistant has been built into the webOS platform, with Alexa integration added via a later update.

According to LG, WebOS is faster and more responsive than before. The main video apps are available in Netflix, Amazon Prime and Rakuten TV, with LG’s Intelligent Edit feature enabling the reorder of webOS tiles in more convenient ways.

The Home Dashboard is a hub for control over connected devices, including any Bluetooth playback or devices that come under Home IoT (Internet of Things). A large number of LG’s TVs now have Bluetooth 5 included.

Related: What is Bluetooth 5?

LG TV 2019 – 8K/4K OLED

LG is the biggest manufacturer of OLED panels for TVs, so it stands to reason that it would push such OLED TVs more than any other manufacturer. However, this year the company has also made great strides with 8K TVs.

Z9 8K OLED

OLED88Z9

This the first 8K OLED TV from any manufacturer. Such is its size, it sits on its own AV rack. Wondering why anyone would buy an 8K TV when there’s little 8K content out there? One of this LG TV’s main strength is upscaling sub-8K content to near 8K quality.

It’s not cheap at £30k, but if you can afford to drop that wad of cash on the Z9, this TV delivers the most exquisitely beautiful pictures we’ve seen.

OLED E9

The E9 is a marriage of picture, sound and design. LG ditched the built-in soundbar for last year’s E8 and stays true to that decision here. However, while that model suffered from weak sound, the E9 boasts AI sound, which adds heft and size for a very good audio performance.

Picture performance and smart features are the same as seen on the W9; it’s the design that differentiates the E9 from the C9. The former employs a glass-on-panel design that gives the set an elegant and minimalist feel.

We reviewed the E9 not long ago and found it be a fabulous set, offering one of the more comprehensive TV packages we’ve seen in 2019, with “picture quality outstanding across 4K, HD and SD” and an audio performance that’s “surprisingly hefty for such a slim TV”.

OLED C9

The mid-range effort in LG’s OLED range, and our TV of 2019.

Picture performance mirrors the OLEDs above, as well as similar features such as HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth 5, eARC, ThinQ AI and webOS.

Reviewed earlier in the year, we felt that this set was one of the “smartest OLED TVs that money can buy”, with superb SDR and HDR picture performance, and so that was borne out with Trusted Reviews award.

OLED B9

OLED65B9PLA

OLED55B9PLA

The entry-level OLED TV, if you can call a set that sells for nearly £2000 “entry level”.

What’s different from the OLEDs above? Well, for one the stand – it’s more a plinth. It doesn’t house a 2nd-gen α9 processor, opting for the 2nd-gen α7 processor with AI. This is in a bid to bring OLED to a more appealing and affordable price bracket, but it does mean that the picture quality isn’t as good as the other OLEDs in the range.

The B9 has features similar to the C9 and E9, including Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant and Alexa support, AI Sound, support for WiSA, HDMI 2.1, and so on.

Related: What is Dolby Vision HDR?

LG TV 2019 − NanoCell 4K TVs

LG has placed more of an emphasis on its NanoCell 4K TVs − formerly Super HD. Full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision HDR and HDMI 2.1 features are available across many sets in this range.

SM98

65SM9800PLA

55SM9800PLA

The top effort in LG’s NanoCell 4K range mirrors its OLED brethren with 65in and 55in variants.

NanoCell technology is primarily for the reproduction of accurate colours, with LG bridging the gap between its LCD LEDs and OLEDs by including the second-gen Alpha 7 processor.

Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos support is extended to this model and the SM98 has full-array local dimming for better black performance. The NanoCell range also claims to have wider viewing angles than conventional TVs, aiming to bolster the set’s contrast. If you like tweaking the picture then you’ll be pleased to learn that the set has CAIMAN calibration built in.

Related: What is Dolby Atmos?

SM90

The SM90 is available in sizes from 49 to 86in, so if you’re partial to a big-screen experience then this is what you’ll get.

In terms of features it covers similar ground to the SM98, and the design − with the curved stand − is also similar. VRR and ALLM have been brought in to deliver fast gaming performance (15.1ms), and the set offers virtual 5.1 sound for a bigger, more immersive TV viewing experience.

The only significant difference between this TV and the SM98 is that the SM90 is exclusive to Currys PC World.

Buy now: LG SM9000PLA OLED TVs from £1099 – exclusive to Currys PC World

SM86

Dropping down the NanoCell range we arrive at the SM86. Despite being called the SM86, there’s no 86in model, with the biggest size a paltry 75in.

This model doesn’t appear to offer support for variable refresh rates (VRR), but it does include ALLM, with input lag a slippery 14.5ms. We lose HDMI 2.1 and eARC and there’s no mention of full-array local dimming, likely making this an edge-lit model.

SM85

The SM85 is available in 49 to 65in versions and boasts similar features to other NanoCell TVs.

Like the SM86, it appears to be another edge-lit panel. Unlike that model, the SM85 comes with HDMI 2.1 support. The other significant difference? The SM85 has feet for support which sit towards the end of the TV, while higher-specc’d NanoCell TVs have a curved stand.

SM82

This entry-level edge-lit set drops the α7 processor for a quad-core processor that boosts colour and contrast.

The stand is different, too, being a slightly curved effort.

Other differences include DTS Virtual:X audio for a more spacious effort than a conventional set, and while LG’s website lists it as Dolby Vision TV, we only have confirmation of vanilla HDR10 and HLG formats, with 4K Active HDR likely a feature where the set adds dynamic HDR data to SDR content.

Gaming-wise, we don’t expect this to be as fast as other NanoCell TVs in the 2019 range.

Related: What is HDR?

LG TV 2019 − Ultra HD 4K TVs

Stepping down to LG’s UHD range of 4K TVs, you can expect for the most part the inclusion of Wide Viewing Angle technology, quad-core processing, True Colour Accuracy for richer, more natural colours, and DTS Virtual:X audio. ThinQ AI can be found across all models.

UM7660

With the UM7660 we enter the standard 4K UHD TV of LG’s offering.

It isn’t as advanced as the NanoCell TVs, but a couple of features have been retained – the Wide Viewing Angle tech, for example. DTS Virtual:X is the audio of choice, with the quad-core processor onboard and 4K Active HDR included. With no mention of this set’s gaming performance, we’re not expecting it to be as good as the TVs above, especially with the set lacking ALLM.

UM7600

The features you get will depend on the size of the TV you opt for.

The mammoth 86in effort sees the 2nd-gen a7 processor return, possibly as a result of the power required to generate a picture on a screen of that size. Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos are included with this size, resulting in a model with a hefty price tag – more so than of the 4K OLEDs.

Drop down to the 75in set and below, and the a7 processor is swapped out for a quad-core processor, Atmos for DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Vision for vanilla versions of HDR. And while it looks similar to the UM7600, the biggest aesthetic change is that it opts for a white, rather than black, bezel.

UM7510

Quad-core processor, Wide Angle Viewing and DTS Virtual:X are your headline features. Design-wise, it’s another thin-bezelled effort, with the feet sitting towards the edge instead of a pedestal. A larger TV rack is required to make this TV fit.

UM7450

Once again, we have quad-core processor, True Colour Accuracy for richer images and DTS Virtual:X sound. We do lose Wide Angle Viewing for this model, however.

UM7400

65UM7400PLB

55UM7400PLB

49UM7400PLB

43UM7400PLB

LG’s odd approach to which model gets what features becomes more apparent here. The UM7400 is available in similar sizes to the UM7450, although there’s no 70in version. And while the UM7450 loses the Wide Angle Viewing feature, the UM7400 retains it.

UM7390

49UM7390PLC

43UM7390PLC

This is one for smaller rooms, with the UM7390 available in 49in and 43in versions.

The bezel appears to be more noticeable here than it is on other UHD models, and it also comes in white rather than black. Wide Viewing Angle and ALLM support are included, but you don’t get DTS Virtual:X. That’s replaced by Ultra Surround sound tech.

UM7110

75UM7110PLB

70UM7110PLB

60UM7110PLB

55UM7110PLB

49UM7110PLB

LG’s entry-level set in its 4K UHD set divvies up its features among the different sizes. The 75in model gets all the best treats with a quad-core processor, Wide Viewing Angle, True Colour Accuracy and Ultra Surround tech. For the sets that are 70-inch and smaller, remove the Wide Viewing Angle technology from the equation

LG TV 2019 − Full HD LED TVs

Unlike some TV manufacturers, LG hasn’t abandoned the HD TV market altogether. A few TVs remain on the table for 2019.

LM6300

43LM6300PLA

32LM6300PLA

The LM6300 has the Dynamic Colour Enhancer, which adjusts the colours for what LG calls a richer, more natural picture. It also plugs in LG’s own scene-by-scene HDR implementation in Active HDR, alongside HDR10 and HLG broadcast HDR.

The quad-core processor eliminates picture noise for more dynamic contrast. It also works to upscale images to Full HD.

Dolby Audio is supported for “clearer, more immersive theatre-quality sound”, and LG’s webOS allows for access to the TV’s smart features and apps such as Netflix.

LM630B

32LM630BPLA

The LM630B is similar in terms of features to the LM6300, but has a 1366 x 768 resolution rather than Full HD.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …